After captivating spectators at the Access Bank UK Polo Day, legendary Argentine polo star Adolfo Cambiaso and Nigeria’s own polo icon, Adamu Attah are set to clash once more. This time on an even grander stage at the prestigious British Open.

The high-stakes rematch, eagerly anticipated by polo enthusiasts, promises thrilling action as two of the sport’s most respected figures rekindle their rivalry on British soil.

Last week, Atta, founder of Fifth Chukker, was in action for the Access Bank team in a match for the Access Bank Trophy.

Playing alongside him on The Queen’s Ground at Guards Polo Club were the legendary polo superstar Cambiaso and his eldest daughter, Mia.

Making up the impressive quartet on Access Bank Day was the 17-year-old Argentine talent Paco de Narvaez Gonzalez.

Now, just a week later, Adamu will be fieldside to watch this trio, plus the young Englishman Hugo Taylor, compete for the competitive British Open Championship at Cowdray Park.

Playing under the La Dolfina Scone banner on Sunday, Adolfo and his team would be in action against another talented 22-goal squad, Kazak.

Adamu and Adolfo are old friends and Adolfo has regularly played on Access Bank Day, a remarkable charity polo event which was co-founded by Adamu some 15 years ago.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Adolfo said: “Adamu is a good friend and it’s nice to help people by doing what you love. For me coming to play some chukkas and help someone else is a happy day. The kids won today – this is for charity and the important part of today is that we are doing something great.”

The 2025 Access Bank Day raised enough funds to enable UNICEF, a major partner with Access Bank and Fifth Chukker in a long-term education project in Kaduna State, to build an additional 60 fully equipped school room blocks. Since the event started Access Bank Day has been able to offer education to some 14,000 children aged from six to 15 who otherwise would have no access to education.

So if you are at Cowdray on Sunday, don’t be surprised to hear a huge roar if La Dolfina Scone win the Gold Cup. It will be Adamu showing his support for his friends. He will just be sorry he is not playing alongside them at their moment of glory.