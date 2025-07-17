Late Ex-President Pursued Justice With Sincerity, Says Shettima At Buhari’s Fidau

* Describes him as one of the greatest sons of Africa

* Assures Tinubu-led FG will continue to protect dignity of the Buhari family, Katsina people

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has said late former President Muhammadu Buhari in his lifetime pursued justice with the utmost sincerity.

He further stated that even in death the late Buhari has also proved to the world that he was, indeed, one of the greatest sons of Africa.

Shettima stated this on Thursday during the third day prayers (Fidau) offered for the repose of the soul of the former Nigerian leader, at his residence in Daura, Katsina State.

“Ibn Khaldun reminds us that the goal of civilisation is the attainment of justice. Justice is the bone that holds human society together. It was justice, as he understood it, that President Muhammadu Buhari pursued – often misunderstood, but always with sincerity.

“When you are in power, your friends know you; when you are out of power, you know your friends. In death, President Muhammadu Buhari has proved to the world that he is, indeed, the greatest son of Africa. May Allah grant his soul eternal rest and reward him with Aljannah. May Allah forgive his shortcomings,” he prayed.

On behalf of his boss, President Bola Tinubu, the vice-president expressed gratitude to Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State for the reception and kind gesture accorded to the Federal Government delegation throughout their stay in the state.

“We have been together with the governor right from London to Nigeria. He gave a warm reception and all the necessary support,” he said, adding that President Tinubu is personally pained by the loss of his friend, brother and political soulmate.

Shettima assured the audience that the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Tinubu, “will continue to protect the image and dignity of Buhari’s family and the entire people of Katsina State”.

He revealed that he will proceed to Abuja with the family of the late former president to attend a Special Valedictory Federal Executive Council (FEC) in honour of the deceased.

Earlier, the Governor of Katsina State, Malam Radda, said the deceased rendered selfless service to the nation, maintaining that nobody can dispute the fact that he was an honest and just person.

He thanked President Tinubu and Vice-President Shettima for honouring the remains of the late President Buhari, saying: “We, the people of Katsina State, don’t have a word to thank the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We appreciate President Bola Tinubu, who has shown compassion, respect for the people of Katsina State and the nation entirely. Tinubu has allowed 25 members of his cabinet, under the leadership of Vice-President Shettima, to be in Katsina State. The 25 ministers supported us at this trying moment, and we also thank the president for declaring a public holiday on the day Buhari was laid to rest,” Governor Radda added.

Also speaking, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, said the late Buhari has an important place in the national history of Nigeria, appealing to all Nigerians to continue to pray for the repose of the soul of the former president, as reminded by Islamic clerics.

“We want to thank all of you on behalf of the 25 ministers, as directed by Mr President, for finding time to offer prayers for our president and also participate in this national assignment. Indeed, former President Buhari belongs to Daura, Katsina, Nigeria, and the world,” the minister said.

Earlier, the prayer session was opened by the former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Ali Pantami, who emphasised the need for constant prayers for all the departed souls, including late President Buhari.

Pantami further observed that prayer for the departed soul should not be restricted to a number of days.

Similarly, the Minister of State Agriculture, Senator Aliyu Abudullahi, on behalf of the members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), prayed Almighty Allah to cover the grave of Buhari with mercy and admit him into Aljannah.

Islamic scholars who offered prayer included Prof. Ibrahim Makari of the Abuja National Mosque; Sheikh Yahaya Jingir, Bishop of Katsina; Mamman Musa; Khalifa Mohammad Nasir; and Malam Hassan Daura, among others.

Other dignitaries present at the prayer session included former Vice-President Namadi Sambo; Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State; former Secretary to Government of the Federation, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe; former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); Ambassador Adamu Daura; former Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari; former Zamfara State Governor, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adu, and former National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

Others also include former Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai; Business Mogul, Mohammed Indimi; Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, former FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, the Emirs of Katsina, Daura and Bade; the Sultan of Maradi from Niger Republic, and thousands of sympathisers from various walks of life.