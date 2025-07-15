Awujale Left Precious Legacy, Says Ibori

Former Delta State governor, Chief James Ibori has commiserated with the family, friends, associates, subjects and the government and people of Ogun State over the transition of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, saying the nation and most especially the Yoruba race has lost a rare gem and highly respected monarch.

“On behalf of my family, I wish to express our sincere condolences on the passing away of one of our illustrious traditional rulers, Oba Sikiru Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland, Ogbagba Agbatewole. He would sorely be missed by all,” the statement read.

The first class monarch joined his ancestors on Sunday, at the age of 91, a few hours after the announcement of the death of his longtime friend and former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

He was buried on Monday at his residence in Ijebu-Ode.

In a statement, Ibori who was in attendance at the burial, said the late Awujale was a man of peace who, during his lifetime, did everything humanly possible to promote the Yoruba tradition across the globe.

“His leadership role in fostering peace among his subjects, promoting Yoruba culture and tradition and placing his town, Ijebu on the world map will forever be remembered. He lived and left a precious heritage worthy of emulation.”

He added that the Awujale offered him wise counsel and encouragement during his travails.