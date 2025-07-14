In Honour of Buhari, FIRS Reschedules 2025 Tax Clinic to July 16

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), through its Emerging Taxpayers’ Group (ETG), has announced the rescheduling of its 2025 Tax Clinic earlier slated for July 15 and 16th July 16, 2025.

The clinic will now hold only on Wednesday, July 16.

A statement signed by the Coordinating Director, Emerging Taxpayers’ Group, Dr. Kabir Abba, said it would hold at the originally scheduled venue, Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos from 8:00 AM.

The statement noted that the adjustment follows the declaration of Tuesday, July 15, 2025 as a national public holiday by the Federal Government in honour of Buahri, whose burial is scheduled for the same day.

”FIRS extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the former President and to the entire nation on this great loss. May his soul rest in peace.

”The Service regrets any inconvenience this adjustment may cause our invited guests, speakers, and participants. We appreciate your understanding and continued support,” the statement added.