  • Sunday, 13th July, 2025

Kogi Commiserates with FG, Katsina Over Bihari Demise

Featured | 1 hour ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The government and people of Kogi State have commiserated with the Federal Government, family and people of Katsina State over the demise of former President Muhammadu Buhari who died in London hospital Sunday.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, on Sunday, “This is a monumental loss not only to Nigeria, but to the African continent, and indeed the world. President Buhari was a leader of quiet strength, deep convictions, and a patriotic heart wholly committed to the unity, progress and stability of Nigeria.”

The state Governor, Usman Ododo, described the news as “a moment of national grief and a reminder of the enduring legacy of discipline, integrity and sacrifice that President Buhari stood for”.

According to him, “President Buhari was a man who came at different times in our national history to steer the ship of state with a deep sense of responsibility. He was not a man of many words, but one whose actions consistently reflected his belief in a better, safer and more self-reliant Nigeria.”

