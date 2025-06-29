Sanwo-Olu at 60: Hymns, High Notes, and the Harmony of Power

At 60, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu did not toast champagne in some quiet corner office. He took to the pulpit instead—or something close to it. On June 25, the glittering Eko Convention Centre was transformed into a sanctuary of song, spirit, and statecraft as the city’s political and cultural elite gathered for Adura (themed Rhythms of Worship), a jubilant convergence to mark the governor’s diamond year.

And what a gathering it was. The guest list read like a roll call of Lagosian influence: politicians, clergy, business titans, and entertainers with enough wattage to power Victoria Island. Mercy Chinwo, Moses Bliss, Gaise Baba, and a chorus of gospel stars led the audience in praise, while GbengaAdeyinka, in his familiar comic cadence, steered the night with humour and grace.

But the real headliner? The man they came to celebrate, Sanwo-Olu, Lagos’ “people’s governor,” as many called him that evening.

Yet the event was less coronation than contemplation. Sanwo-Olu, a governor known for his public stoicism, offered a rare window into his private reflections. Turning 60, he admitted, was not simply about candles and applause. It was about stock-taking. The journey, he confessed earlier in the day, had been lined with lessons in humility, the weight of public trust, and the often unseen demands of leadership.

To govern Lagos is to govern a pulse, a city that hums even when it sleeps. And on this day, Sanwo-Olu’s pulse beat in tune with thousands, perhaps millions, who have seen his hand in projects, policies, and the peculiar choreography of Nigeria’s most restless state.

But above all, this was a night of gratitude: grand in tone, sincere in purpose. At 60, Sanwo-Olu reminded Lagos that governance can still wear a smile, bow its head, and sing.