Runsewe and the Art of Tenacity 

Some retire from office. Olusegun Runsewe retires from nothing.

Since stepping away from the helm of the National Council for Arts and Culture, one might expect Nigeria’s culture czar to trade ankara for golf polos and take up the quiet rhythm of post-service life. Instead, he has leaned in, not out: still chasing the soul of the nation through clay, canvas, and choreography.

Even now, Runsewe remains the most visible ambassador of Nigeria’s cultural capital. His latest appointment to the Board of Trustees at the IBB International Golf and Country Club is less about sport and more about symbolism. In a city of shifting alliances and shallow memory, his presence signals continuity, a reminder that culture and community are not seasonal interests.

But his influence stretches far beyond the fairways. Runsewe is still championing causes that many officials with mandates have long shelved. Whether rallying governors to invest in state-branded festivals or launching cultural partnerships with embassies, he has become an institution in himself. From Abuja’s reclaimed cultural market to his brainchild project showcasing 37 wonders of Nigeria, his mission remains defiantly unbureaucratic: to protect Nigeria’s image from the inside out.

When shadowy interests tried to sell off the Abuja Arts and Crafts Village, Runsewe didn’t negotiate. He cleared them out, knowing full well it would invite retribution. It did. But so did national acclaim.

In the public square, he remains one of the last believers in culture as both shield and sword: defending national identity while wielding it as a tool for economic revival. And even in golf, where tempers recently flared and the club was shut down, he was the steadying voice, calling for calm, community, and conversation.

Runsewe may no longer be Director-General. But in the heart of Nigeria’s cultural diplomacy, he is still very much on active duty.