Afrobeats Meets Amapiano at Johnnie Walker Afro Exchange Send-off

Vanessa Obioha





On Wednesday, June 25, Johnnie Walker, the renowned Scotch whisky brand, hosted a vibrant send-off soirée that celebrated the two dominant sounds of the African continent—Afrobeats and Amapiano. The event was part of the Johnnie Walker Afro Exchange initiative, which concluded with a concert in Johannesburg, South Africa, yesterday.

The Afro Exchange was designed to explore and document the creative pulse of Lagos and Johannesburg, the two cities renowned for their creative rhythms and cultural flair.

Throughout June, curated events were held in selected venues across both cities, bringing together professionals, creatives, and tastemakers to discuss the growing influence of African music, fashion, art, and lifestyle, with the aim to shape a new era of pan-African creativity.

For the Afrobeats and Amapiano event, Trib3 Lagos in Victoria Island played host to music lovers, social media influencers, journalists, and celebrities. The dimly lit hall pulsed with music as DJs spun electrifying tracks while guests indulged in finger foods and signature Johnnie Walker cocktails. Stylish guests posed for photos, danced, and soaked in the celebratory atmosphere.

Beyond the music and merriment, the evening featured a lively panel session moderated by TV personality EhizojieOkoeguale, popularly known as DadaboyEhiz. He was joined by music journalist Joey Akan and OAP Quincy Jonze. Together, they explored the rise of Afrobeats and Amapiano; from their cultural roots to their present-day global appeal. They also highlighted notable collaborations that have enabled African artists to cross borders and share stages.

One key takeaway from the discussion was how Afrobeats and Amapiano have become sonic identifiers of Africa. While Afrobeats has arguably overshadowed other genres in Nigeria—leading to a noticeable decline in local hip-hop’s prominence—the same cannot be said for South Africa, where hip-hop still enjoys strong support. Still, both genres have propelled the continent onto the global music stage.

Through the Afro Exchange, Johnnie Walker reaffirmed its commitment to Africa’s creative industries. Earlier this year, the brand sponsored the Trace Awards, capturing key moments from both the tour and summit. With this latest activation, it continues to show that it is indeed walking alongside the continent’s creative movement, one step at a time.