Egypt Sweeps Individual Gold medals at 23rd African Fencing Championships

Egypt continued its dominance at the 23rd African Fencing Championships, claiming five of the six individual gold medals on offer at the event held at Charterhouse, Lagos, Nigeria.

The only interruption to Egypt’s clean sweep came from Kenya’s Alexandra Ndolo, who delivered a commanding performance to defeat Egypt’s ShirwitGaber 15-8 in the final of the women’s épée.

Yesterday, Egypt added two more titles to its tally, with AbdelrahmanTolba and AlanoudHegazy capturing gold in the men’s foil and women’s sabre events, respectively. These victories followed three earlier gold medals secured by the Egyptian team on the first two days of the championships.

Tolba, who had previously won bronze in 2023 and silver in 2024, completed his ascent to the top of the podium with a 15-10 win over defending champion Mohamed Hamza in the men’s foil final. He had earlier cruised past Cape Verde’s Victor Alvares 15-4 in the semifinal.

Reflecting on his journey, Tolba said: “It feels great to finally win gold. This shows that hard work pays off—starting with bronze in 2023, then silver in 2024, and now gold. I’m so happy, though it wasn’t easy facing my teammate in the final.”

In the women’s sabre, Hegazy claimed her first continental title with a 15-8 victory over 2024 bronze medallist Nada Hafez. Her path to the final included a 15-10 quarterfinal win over defending champion LorinaEssomba of Cameroon and a 15-9 semifinal triumph against Algeria’s ChaimaBenadouda.

“I feel great and proud to win my first continental title at any level,” Hegazy said. “This is a big moment for me, and I hope to keep performing well in major competitions like this.”

The team events, which begin today, with all eyes on the Egyptian side as the defending champions.