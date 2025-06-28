2005 MARACANA CHILDREN FEST

Wilfred Ndidi Ignites Maracana with S’Eagles Stars

The Maracana Stadium, Ajegunle, Lagos, has hosted many international football stars since its renovation, with 19 pitches and modern hostel facilities, but what the community witnessed last Saturday was unprecedented as Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was joined by several of his international teammates in what was tagged ‘2025 Maracana Children’s Fest all in an attempt to put smiles on the faces of school children and to enlighten them on what sports can do to their lives alongside going about their education. KunleAdewalewitnessed the occasion

The roll call of Super Eagles stars at the Maracana Stadium, Ajegunle, in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area, Lagos, included Wilfred Ndidi, captain of the three-time African champions, William Troost-Ekong, ToluArokodare, Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Raphael Onyedika, Frank Onyeka and Falconets defender, AsiataIsiaka.

Ndidi, in partnership with the Nathaniel Idowu Foundation, whose Chairman, Chief YemiIdowu, is the brain behind the new Maracana Sports Complex, that hosted more than 3,000 young football talents, last Saturday.

The grassroots football event, which is in its third edition, is part of Ndidi’s initiative to give back to the community and inspire the next generation of football talents.

The Maracana Children’s Fest usually takes place twice a year-during the off season in Europe and December.

Ndidi said his humble beginning is the inspiration and motivation to keep inspiring the next generation.

“I’m excited about this project and the smiles on the faces of the children amazes me. This is something that they are looking forward to. For me, as a child, when you see the stars you watch on television, it’s a different feeling when you see them live. That is why we invited some of our colleagues to come see the project,” the former Nath Boys of Lagos player said.

The children were indeed thrilled to see their football heroes live in action, and the atmosphere was electric with unforgettable memories.

The midfielder said his plan for the children fest is getting to fruition, adding, “I feel very excited that we are here again and we are improving on it. It is very exciting to me seeing the smiles on the faces of the kids. It amazes me. Coming here in June and December for two consecutive years now and seeing the kids returning and brimming with excitement makes me happy.

“For me as a child, when you see the guys that you see on TV in real life, the feeling is different, out of this world. I have invited some of our colleagues to also come and see the kids and you could see their excitement walking and talking with the stars they watch on TV. Our focus is on the kids and I believe that we should not miss out on them. It is something for them to look forward to every year and something to talk about when they go to school. It is also something to give them hope.”

Ndidi also spoke about the importance of grassroots football development and how facilities like Maracana can nurture young talents.

For Super Eagles captain, Troost-Ekong, he reiterated the importance of collaboration among the players in giving back to the society.

“It’s my first time here in Ajegunle and it’s amazing the work that has been done here. I’ve come with my kids to come see this part of Lagos as well. It’s encouraging for us to come here and continue the work. I am amazed with what I’m seeing here. It is amazing,” he said.

On his part, the Chairman of Nathaniel Idowu Foundation, YemiIdowu, said, “It was a good cause and all of them took time out of their busy schedule to come. I think this is the first time we have been able to get seven Super Eagles players in one place.

“There are many ways the football players can give back, especially with these kinds of social events. You see them mixing with the children, and you can imagine the number of children that are inspired by them.

“It’s awesome. There are very few places you can come without people harassing you so much, but here the young and old were just greeting them. That’s the lesson I’m taking away that you can have a multi-pitch facility and you can also have orderliness. We have discussed with them and they are eager to support what Ndidi, who is one of them, is doing here. They are doing well supporting each other. For me, we are happy to continue in the legacy of our father. We’ve been doing this for 40 years, and we are happy to put smiles on the faces of these children.”

However, it was the arrival of Super Eagles and Galatasaray striker that really threw the over 3,000 children at the Maracana stadium into frenzy, as a number of children hugged him as he walked from the entrance gate to the pitch. The chant of Osimhen, Osimhen, Osimhen, rented the air as they were seeing the player live for the first time, crowding him without any inhibition.

Osimhen noted that it was not his first time of visiting Ajegunle. “This is not my first time here. Ajegunle has been one of the places that produce great players in the country. It has produced some of the best talents in the game who have played in the Super Eagles and still playing. When Wilfred told me about the initiative, I said I would be available and here I am. I give special thanks to Mr. Idowu for what he has done because Ajegunle has amazing talents in sports and music and for me to be part of this is an honour. I’m happy to be here.”

Also speaking, Ndidi observed that, “When these kids see a player like Osimhen, just like they have done today, it gives them hope and make them to dream to be like him. They are the future and we should not forget that.”

Over the years, football has been a tool to change the lives of many young people for the better, and some past and present Super Eagles stars are in that category, and it is very encouraging that some of

these players often come to give back and help people in the communities they grew up.

Aside from seeing some of the stars they’ve come to idolise live, the kids were also showered with gifts at the end of the day.