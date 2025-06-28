1XBET Cup Organisers Pay Courtesy Calls on GOC 81 Div, 9th Brigade Commander

Ahead of the 2025 1XBET Cup, the Organising Committee of the foremost grassroots football tournament in the country paid a courtesy call on the General Officer Commanding 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa at his Victoria Island, Lagos office.

During the visit, the 2025 1XBET Cup was presented to the GOC.

The team led by former Super Eagles player and CEO of Match International Limited, WaidiAkanni, who is the consultant to the tournament, used the occasion of the visit to explain the vision behind the grassroots football competition.

Akanni stressed that it was meant to discover and nurture talents from communities in Lagos.

The competition now in its third season, has thrown up football talents from some of the least quarters and so EngrAkanni pleaded with the GOC to allow talents from his domain to also benefit from it.

Major General Mijinyawa appreciated the tournament organisers for the courtesy call and recall how the military and paramilitary in the past contributed the large percentage of national team players in the past.

He promised to ensure that the military also key into the tournament.

The 1XBET team similarly paid a courtesy call on the 9th Brigade Commander at Ikeja Cantonment, Brigadier General OlawaleOyekola to also brief him about the tournament.

At both events, MrEwuzieNnanna and MsIbeanusiChioma, representatives of 1XBET, sponsors of the tournament were present to add value.

For the 2025 edition of the tournament, preliminary round matches will start on July 8 at Inspire Sports Arena Oshodi while the final will take place on October 16, 2025 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.