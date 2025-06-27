NAHCO Wins Aviation Ground Handling Company of the Year Award

In recognition of its unparalleled contributions to the development of the Nigerian aviation sector and excellent operating year, 2024, the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc has been presented with the Aviation Ground Handling Company of the Year Award by Transport Day Media.

Commenting on the tremendous stride the company has made consistently over the years, the organiser of the Awards praised NAHCO’s resilience, its strength and strong brand value.

“It is a Company that the Nigerian aviation community should be proud of,” says Chairman/Editor -in – Chief, Transport Day Media, Mr. Frank Kintum,

The Award came on the heels of other awards which the company had received in the course of the year including the Champion of the Industry Award conferred on it by the industry’s regulator, NCAA, and the Aviation Handling Company of the Year Award, given by the Air Transport Quarterly.

The latest award was presented to the company in Lagos, at the Transport Day Annual Lecture, where other key players in the Nigerian transportation sector were also recognised for their contributions to sustainable development of the transportation sector in the country.

Commenting on the award, the Group Executive Director, Corporate Services, NAHCO Plc, Dr. Sola Obabori, said the company was delighted to be the recipient of the Award. “This is well deserved because everyone in the aviation sector recognises the important role NAHCO plays in the industry,” Obabori said.