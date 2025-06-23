Yikodeen to Launch Africa’s Footwear Manufacturing Operation Tomorrow

Yikodeen has announced that it will unveil its revolutionary expanded production facility on tomorrow, marking Nigeria’s boldest leap into world-class industrial manufacturing.

The highly anticipated recommissioning ceremony, it said in a statement, will be launched by Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, who will serve as Chairperson of the Occasion and Chief Launcher for what is now West Africa’s most sophisticated footwear manufacturing operation.

The spectacular unveiling will showcase Nigeria’s most advanced footwear manufacturing facility, a 120,000-square-foot technological marvel engineered to produce 5,000 pairs daily, while providing employment for over 350 skilled Nigerian professionals. This represents a dramatic evolution from Yikodeen’s humble beginnings in 2016, when the company produced just 20 pairs daily, to its current position as West Africa’s leading footwear manufacturer.

Distinguished attendees at Tuesday’s ceremony will include His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Executive Governor of Lagos State, also expected are revered traditional rulers including His Royal Highness, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), the 51st Ooni of Ife, and His Royal Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, 21st Olu of Warri, and Felix Omatsola Ogbe, Executive Secretary of NCDMB, all serving as Special Guests of Honor. Chief Host Engr. Ajibola Akindele, MFR, Chairman of Yikodeen’s Board of Directors, will welcome these distinguished dignitaries alongside prominent members of Nigeria’s business community and key industry stakeholders. International partners and investors will join local dignitaries to witness this remarkable achievement in indigenous manufacturing excellence.

“Tuesday’s event represents more than a factory opening, it’s a declaration that Nigerian manufacturing has arrived on the global stage,” said Yinka Shamsideen, Founder and CEO of Yikodeen. “What our guests will witness demonstrates that with strategic vision, proper investment, and exceptional Nigerian talent, we can create manufacturing operations that rival the world’s best while generating substantial economic opportunities for our people.”