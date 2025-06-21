Tosin Adefeeko: Leadership Not Just About Driving Outcomes, But Nurturing People, Leading with Compassion

In an era where leadership is often measured by metrics and milestones, Mrs. Tosin Adefeeko offers a refreshingly human perspective, one that places empathy and emotional intelligence at the heart of leadership. As the founder of AT3 Resources and the driving force behind The Muvmnt Agency, Adefeeko has carved a niche as both a business leader and a storyteller, building platforms that amplify voices and shape narratives. But beyond the boardroom and business metrics, she is a woman deeply rooted in purpose, intentionality, and balance. In this candid conversation, she opens up about her leadership philosophy, asserting that great leadership is not just about driving outcomes but about nurturing people and leading with compassion. Drawing from her journey — one shaped by the complexities of motherhood, a demanding entrepreneurial career, and the legacy of independence, she speaks powerfully about work-life balance and societal expectations. From setting clear boundaries to prioritising self-care and family time, her story is one of deliberate living and authentic leadership. Sunday Ehigiator brings the excerpts:

How do you balance the demanding life of a CEO with your responsibilities at home?

This question is almost always asked of women and I understand why. As the default primary caretakers in most societies, there’s an expectation that we’re constantly navigating dual/multiple responsibilities: the home front and our careers or businesses. It’s a reality many of us live. Having been married for 22 years with three children, juggling is definitely my reality. But my response is and will always be rooted in the core of who I am and what I represent. Having been born into polygamy, the traumatic kind, I value my independence; full, non-negotiable independence has always been central to who I am. So, I fully understand that I need to put the right structures in place to honour both my personal life and my professional ambitions. My kids know I’m fully present, I am loving, and I am involved. But I’m also a woman who values herself, who understands that self-worth is deeply tied to the ability to chart your path and for me, that path is built on independence. I refuse to tie my destiny to anyone. You’ve probably heard the usual advice before: get help, build a solid support system, be present where you are. It’s all true. But the real key is intentionality. That’s how I find my balance. Not perfectly, but purposefully across all fronts, for my family, for my work, and most importantly, for myself.

What does a typical weekend look like for you when you’re not working?

I’m quite disciplined with my routines, so weekends are intentionally set aside for rest, reset, and reflection. It’s also the time I dedicate to reconnecting with my family especially my younger kids. Having kids across different age groups means I have to be very deliberate with how I share my time. Some weekends are spent doing things that appeal to the younger ones, while other times I travel for one-on-one moments with my older child. It’s a constant balancing act, but one I’m grateful for. That said, I also prioritise myself. Me-time is essential, whether that’s quiet reflection, reading, or just unplugging for a bit. However, because of the nature of my work, it’s rarely a complete switch-off. I often use part of the weekend to get organised for the coming week, reviewing plans, prepping mentally, and yes, doing a bit of work when necessary. For me, weekends are less about escape and more about recalibration, making space for the things and people that matter most, including myself.

How do you prioritise family time despite a hectic professional schedule?

I am very deliberate and intentional about family time. The same level of dedication and commitment I give to my work is what I also give to my family. There are moments when I simply won’t take on a project if it conflicts with my allocated family time; it’s that clear-cut. For me, both are major priorities, and I try not to sacrifice one for the other. It’s about creating boundaries that honour both parts of my life. It’s not always perfect, but it’s a principle I live by.

Has motherhood changed your perspective on leadership or success?

I became a mother quite early in my mid-twenties, so I feel like I have been a mother my entire work life. So, I don’t think it’s motherhood that has reshaped my perspective on leadership and success. Garnering life experiences over the years is what has shaped me. I have always interpreted success by milestones, achievements, and professional wins; over the years with a new kind of emotional intelligence I have learnt to be a little more patient and emotionally available, whether at home or at work. I’ve learned that leadership isn’t just about driving outcomes; it’s about nurturing people, creating space for growth, and leading with compassion. Success now looks like balance. It’s not just about how high I climb, but about whether I can do so while staying true to my values.

How supportive has your family been on your entrepreneurial journey?

I think everyone was genuinely excited for me. In my family, both nuclear and extended, we’re not entrepreneurs by default. Most people have traditional 9-to-5 careers, so my stepping out to do something different was a big shift. But the beautiful thing is, I got full support from my mum, husband, my brothers, even in-laws, it is always encouragement, ‘Tosh, do this or that,’ and most times they have helped expand my vision. I think they saw the clarity, courage and conviction I had, and that made it easier.

What role does your spouse or partner play in your career success?

Ade has played a pivotal role from the very beginning of my entrepreneurial journey. When I launched AT3 almost eight years ago, a few of my very first clients came through him simply saying, ‘My wife now runs her own PR company.’ That early support went a long way. I don’t know about now, he seems to have abandoned me to it, he claims I have made it. Lol.

Are there any family rituals or traditions that you fiercely protect despite your schedule?

We love to travel. Better still, let me rephrase and say I love to travel. So I have converted everyone to ultimate adventurers. I explore new cities whenever I can.

What’s your wellness routine — fitness, diet, or mental health habits?

I’ve always been very particular about my health and wellness. I’m one of those people who genuinely enjoys working out, whether it’s pounding the streets, hitting the gym, or dancing, I just love staying active. Movement has always been a big part of my routine. That said, I do have a sweet tooth, and over time, I’ve had to become more disciplined about it. The body has a way of reminding you that it’s evolving, and certain habits need to change. These days, it’s all about moderation and making more intentional choices. On the mental health front, I keep things simple, I try to stay true to myself. I’ve always believed in living authentically I don’t know how to pretend, even if I tried. That’s why I consciously avoid unnecessary drama or stress. Protecting my peace is a priority, and it’s one of the ways I maintain both mental clarity and emotional balance.

How do you manage stress, especially during high-pressure PR crises?

One of the most invaluable skills a professional PR practitioner must have is the ability to stay calm in the midst of a storm. If you panic when you’re meant to stay alert, how can you effectively guide others or provide the right solutions to manage and mitigate a crisis? Now, by nature, I dislike stressful situations, which is why I tend to over-plan and, admittedly, sometimes overthink to avoid crises altogether. But professionally, my training kicks in when it matters. I’ve learned how to remain composed under pressure. In PR, calm is not a luxury, it’s a necessity. You become the steady voice in the room; the one people look to for clarity and control. And that ability to hold your ground, even when things are spiralling, is what truly defines a trusted advisor.

What inspired your PR firm to venture into podcasting, and how does it align with your core mission of strategic communication?

I’ve always been a storyteller, not just because of my profession, but because it’s who I am at my core. Long before podcasting became as popular as it is today, I was drawn to the idea of using stories to inform, inspire, and connect. As digitalisation took hold, the barriers to entry dropped. Anyone with a camera and a microphone could share their voice or create a platform for others to do the same. It was a powerful shift. As brand storytellers, we noticed a gap while there were many voices out there, consumer-led stories were often underrepresented or overshadowed by gossip and sensational headlines designed for clickbait. We wanted to create something different. A platform for richer, more meaningful narratives. Stories that reflect real experiences, real challenges, and real wins. Because at the end of the day, storytelling should go beyond entertainment; it should also serve as a tool for connection, reflection, and impact, and that is the gap we decided to fill. It doesn’t take away from our core operations though. our consulting business is still going strong, we just set up a vertical called The Muvmnt Agency which houses our podcast facility called The Muvmnt Studio, our special events arm called The Muvmnt Experiences and a special compendium on podcasting called The Muvmnt Report.

Did you see a gap in traditional PR channels that podcasting could uniquely fill, perhaps in storytelling, audience engagement, or thought leadership?

It’s not really about a gap; every platform has its value, its audience, and its distinct engagement style. Podcasting, however, has been accelerated by digitalisation and has become something of a megaphone for this generation. Whether we fully embrace it or not, the shift is happening, and it’s happening fast. I often hear remarks like, ‘These people aren’t journalists’ or ‘They lack formal training.’ While I have immense respect for trained journalists and broadcasters, we also have to acknowledge that we’re living in an era of media democratisation. It’s not about replacing traditional media, it’s about how digitalisation has expanded the landscape. Podcasters are often leading the conversations that traditional media don’t have the time or space to accommodate. Long-form, nuanced discussions sometimes lasting one or two hours are shaping public opinion in powerful ways. As a listener, you feel immersed, as a storyteller, you feel seen. That kind of intimate engagement is rare and we saw it as a huge opportunity to push boundaries, drive thought leadership, and build lasting emotional connections for both ourselves and our clients. We’re witnessing a shift from the influencer economy to the opinion economy, where digital conversations are shaping narratives and driving cultural relevance. The sooner we understand this evolution and begin to engage with it through collaboration, mentorship, and celebration of the craft the stronger and more inclusive our media ecosystem will become.

How has launching a podcast reshaped the way you connect with your clients’ audiences or even your own brand identity?

The truth is, even our clients are genuinely excited about the platforms we’ve created. Quite a number of them want to engage in different ways. Some are simply interested in using our studio to produce their own podcasts, while many are exploring collaborations that align with and support their existing platforms. It’s been game-changing for us. It’s allowed us to extend our capabilities beyond our core strategic communications and media work, into more dynamic, content-led projects. It’s opened up a new layer of creativity and impact and it’s exciting to see how clients are not just receptive, but actively eager to be part of it. Podcasting aligns perfectly with our mission by giving us a channel to drive meaningful engagement, humanize brands, and build lasting trust.”

Tell us about your new initiative – PodFest Naija, ‘A Festival of Stories’?

PodFest Naija is a first-of-its-kind event envisioned to become an annual vibrant experience centered on celebration, collaboration, innovation & learning for the podcast ecosystem. It is a creative melting pot designed to spotlight the power of storytelling through podcasts. The event will bring together storytellers, creators, brands, cultural & policy leaders for a dynamic experience designed to celebrate the voices shaping Nigeria’s podcasting community; enable collaboration by bringing together creators, brands, and the wider storytelling ecosystem; spark innovation through conversations on future trends and evolving audience behaviours; and foster learning by equipping upcoming storytellers with the tools and insights they need to grow.

This inaugural edition is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 10 in partnership with the leading event and experience curators Eventful Nigeria. We are looking forward to hosting an estimated 2,500 attendees to a true festival of stories.

What inspired PodFest Naija?

The inspiration came from a moment of clarity. The overwhelming realization that we were already sitting inside a movement, we just needed to gather the tribe. As strategic communications consultants, we have always told brand stories, now, we are intentionally amplifying consumer-led narratives to create deeper, shared connections. At our core, we believe that’s life’s experiences are always in motion, better experienced through channels that connect people, communities and culture. We all crave the same things: connection and community so we must continually seek avenues to co-exist, co-create and engage with ourselves and our stories, it is this co-dependence that makes us thrive better as humans. Our stories remind us that we are not alone and that shared experience is what makes stronger. That’s the spirit behind Podfest Naija.

What should Nigerians and followers of The Muvmnt expect?

We launched The Muvmnt Agency almost two years ago as a multiverse of brand experience platforms rooted in creative storytelling and focused on amplifying voices, connecting communities, and elevating culture. Our work spans across podcasting, where we give a platform to diverse, authentic voices; curated experiences that drive interaction and engagement; and special reports that spotlight culture and insight in meaningful ways.

Honestly, the past two years have felt like two decades in terms of the depth and breadth of work we’ve delivered. But we’re not resting on our laurels. We remain deeply committed to pushing boundaries, creating movements, and reimagining how brands connect with people. The Muvmnt was born out of a deep passion for storytelling and a recognition that, when done right, stories have the power to influence, unite, and transform.

What’s your fashion or personal style like outside the boardroom?

In and outside the boardroom, my style is relaxed, but still very intentional. I like to be comfortable, but put together, think easy elegance. I lean towards clean lines, neutral tones, and pieces that make me feel confident without trying too hard. I do not like clutter in my space or my appearance, no frills and definitely no thrills. You cannot tell my mood from my fashion; I have pretty much dressed the same way forever. At the core of it, my style like my life is about authenticity. It’s effortless but classy.

What’s one guilty pleasure you indulge in to treat yourself?

You really can’t go wrong with a bit of retail therapy, but for me, if I’m being honest, travel is where my money goes. That’s my true indulgence. I’m not big on material things and too many possessions just give me a headache. I can carry the same bag every day and feel perfectly fine. Clothes, to me, are almost disposable I wear them a few times and chuck them, so I don’t really invest heavily in that kind of acquisition. I do have a soft spot for machines and gadgets though, whether I fully know how to use them or not, I love high-tech everything. If it’s sleek, innovative, and functional, I’m sold. That’s definitely another guilty pleasure.

What is that book, show or music that inspires you?

When I was younger, I loved fiction; I could spend hours buried in novels. Later, I discovered self-help books, Oprah & Anthony Robbins, they were instrumental in helping me grow and process some personal experiences and trauma. These days, I find myself drawn more to inspirational and motivational reads. I’m a huge fan of Robert Greene, I tend to buy all his books, and I follow thought leaders like Adam Grant and others in that space for their insights and motivational quotes. I’ve also developed a deep appreciation for theatre and musicals, maybe it’s an age thing, but I now truly enjoy the depth and creativity of live performance. That said, my greatest pastime these days is listening to podcasts. I could spend hours on The Diary of a CEO channel, it’s my go-to for inspiration and introspection. And when I want to wind down or have a good laugh, I enjoy watching our own podcast, Duke Rants. I find The Duke completely unfiltered and hilarious, I often rewatch his rants just for the sheer amusement of serious issues anchored in a jocular way…which his guests just roll with, surprisingly.

What’s your ideal vacation destination when you need a complete reset?

I love big cities, I like the hustle and bustle, but I hardly visit a city twice, except the usual destinations like London and New York that are my favs. But for a complete reset my ideal vacation destination will be anywhere that offers peace, beauty, and a bit of soul-stirring inspiration…think scenic coastlines, quiet luxury, and rich culture. But truly I am just an explorer.

What hobbies or creative outlets do you engage in when you’re off the clock?

When I’m off the clock, I gravitate toward things that allow me to express myself or just unwind creatively. I love dancing, not professionally, but freely, joyfully. It’s one of those things that instantly lifts my mood and helps me disconnect from the pressures of life. I also enjoy journaling. It helps me process my thoughts, reflect, and sometimes even spark new ideas. And of course, podcasts have become both a passion and a pastime. Whether I’m listening or watching, I’m constantly inspired by how people tell their stories and share their truths. It feeds both the storyteller in me and the strategist. When I want something a bit more lowkey, I watch a series, ever since I discovered series on Netflix during covid, I use it to feed my soul. So, for me, it’s a blend of movement, reflection, and inspiration.

How have you built a company culture that supports work-life balance for others?

When I started my career, the concept of work-life balance didn’t exist, no one cared. I worked long hours, had no weekends, no social life, and missed important milestones in my first child’s life. Honestly, it was horrendous. I made myself a promise: if I ever got the opportunity to lead, I wouldn’t do it at the expense of living. And that’s exactly what I practice now. My team knows they don’t have to make up excuses if they have personal priorities to attend to, we accommodate as best as possible. I once had a team member work remotely for an entire year while completing her master’s degree. People have lives beyond work, there are marriages, births, deaths, exams…this is life, in all its ramifications, it’s not all about work! We prioritise flexibility, and we trust people to be responsible. It’s all about balance, creating a supportive environment without compromising accountability. That’s the kind of culture I believe in.

As a woman in PR/media, how do you handle public scrutiny of your personal life?

Scrutiny is part of life. People are naturally curious; they want to know what others are doing and how they’re doing it. That’s why gossip magazines and entertainment channels often get more attention than business news. We’re wired to people-watch. My mantra? If they’re going to watch, give them a good show. Anyone who follows me, whether online or in real life knows that, except when I’m really snowed under, I’m a big sharer. I like to say I’m a one-woman reality show. So, I don’t spend too much time worrying about scrutiny. I live my best life. It may not be perfect, but it’s mine. If you’re here to watch, enjoy. If you’re here to gossip, enjoy that too. But if you appreciate a no-holds-barred, true-to-self, fully authentic soul… then you’ve made the right acquaintance.

What advice do you give young women about managing ambition and personal life?

I always tell young women that it’s okay to want both, a thriving career and a fulfilling personal life. Don’t let anyone make you feel like you have to choose. But also understand that having both requires intentionality, planning, and a lot of grace for yourself. Know your core. What truly matters to you? Once you’re clear on that, it becomes easier to set boundaries, make decisions, and build a life that reflects your values. You won’t always get the balance right and that’s okay. Sometimes one area will demand more of you than the other. The goal is not perfection, it’s alignment. Surround yourself with people who support you, get help when you need it, and give yourself permission to grow through every phase. Ambition isn’t something to apologise for. Own it, just make sure you don’t lose yourself while chasing it.

If your children want to follow your path, what lessons would you teach them first?

If my children wanted to follow my path, the first thing I’d teach them is that success looks different for everyone so define it for yourself early. Don’t let the world’s noise drown out your own voice. I will also teach them the value of discipline and consistency. Talent will open doors, but character and work ethic are what keep those doors open. And while ambition is important, integrity is non-negotiable. I’d remind them that life and career are marathons, not sprints. There will be highs and lows, wins and losses and both will teach you something valuable. And most importantly, I’d tell them to enjoy the journey. Don’t wait until you ‘arrive’ to start living. Be present, stay true to yourself, and never forget that you are enough, just as you are even while you grow.