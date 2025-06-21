Leaving PDP: Choice Before Akwa Ibom People and Matter of Common Sense

Assam E. Assam

In the evolving political landscape of Akwa Ibom State, recent developments have reignited debates about party loyalty, political identity, and the future of governance in the region. For decades, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has held sway, not only as the ruling party but as a political institution deeply woven into the fabric of the state’s history and leadership structure. To some, PDP is more than a party, it is an article of faith, a symbol of continuity, and a guarantor of stability. As such, any perceived departure from its fold is viewed by loyalists as political heresy or outright betrayal.

However, the narrative is beginning to shift. His Excellency Governor Umo Eno is leading an unprecedented number of political actors and stakeholders to declare allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenging the longstanding dominance of the PDP. While the media space is flooded with emotionally charged rhetoric, ranging from warnings of doom to accusations of disloyalty, even by people who have no interest in the affairs of the State, it is crucial to locate the perspective of the relationship between the Party (PDP) and the State in substance rather than sentiment.

In Akwa Ibom, PDP’s uninterrupted control since the return to democracy in 1999 has created a perception of invincibility. Generations of leaders, appointments, and political legacies have been built within its fold. This long history has contributed to the party’s identity becoming interwoven with the political psyche of the people. As a result, for many, political relevance and legitimacy seem to stem almost exclusively from PDP affiliation – any body who has held a political appointment or won an election has done so under the PDP – there lies the perception!

The emotional reaction to defections, therefore, seeks to becloud the substance of this collective decision. It is not just politics—it is about identity, belonging, and a collective history. The use of words like “betrayal” reflects a deeply personal connection to the party, a feeling that those of us who leave are turning their backs not just on a party, but on a shared legacy.

Whatever our views, it is moot that democracy must remain dynamic, and political realignments are part of its natural progression. Governor Umo Bassey Eno cited his fundamental right to associate. He clearly stated that his defection to APC was not self-serving but was driven by the need to connect with the Government at the centre in view, particularly, of frustration with internal party dynamics of the PDP’s lack of transparency, and resistance to reform.

The fixation on loyalty to PDP as a measure of political value risks overlooking the real questions: Is the party supportive of the people delivering on their mandates? Are they accountable? Are they serving the interests of the people of Akwa Ibom State?

Akwa Ibom’s political evolution need not be seen as a threat. Instead, it should be embraced as evidence of a maturing democracy. Change is rarely comfortable, especially in environments where tradition has long defined political behavior. But the true test of a democracy is not in how tightly parties hold onto power, but in how well they adapt to changing realities, accommodate dissent, and prioritize the will of the people. I make bold to say that, from my own perspective, the Peoples Democratic Party has always given Akwa Ibom the short end of the stick. Governor Umo Eno has been bold about ending the charade.

Six months before he formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party, Governor Umo Eno used all his public speeches to show his discontent with the leadership style of the Party. He regularly questioned the rationale of leaving the resolution of the internal problems of the party to attack and insult President Tinubu while the party clearly abandoned its role as the leading opposition party. His discontent was palpable. Even the blind saw it. He was completely ignored. For those of us in the state, we wondered why the NEC or NWC of the PDP could not invite our Governor for a discussion on why he would decide to dump the PDP midway into his four-year term. They learnt no lesson from the Parable of the missing sheep. It was for this same attitude and reason that we lost the Presidential elections of 2015 and 2023 and allowed Governor Amaechi and Governor Wike to lead people who would have supported us to victory, out of the party. They could not be bothered, and this has been the trade mark of the Party.

From May 1999, President Olusegun Obasanjo took office under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party , the PDP. For eight long years, he held the reins of power. But for the people of Akwa Ibom State, those years were marked not by progress, but by painful neglect. Despite being a state that voted overwhelmingly for the PDP, Akwa Ibom was treated as an afterthought — a political orphan in a house it helped build. Our only reward for loyalty? Hostility. Instead of partnership, what Governor Obong Victor Attah met in Aso Rock was resistance.

Rather than support, he was given silence. And when he dared to speak — when he banged the table to demand fairness for his people , the response from the President was chilling: “He had to be caged.” Caged — for wanting what was right. For asking for the rights of his people. For requesting approvals for an airport , not for himself, but for the state. Obasanjo, both President and PDP National Leader, denied those approvals. He denied our people their fair share of the oil wealth drawn from their land. Not one kilometer of federal road. Not one federal project. Not one gesture of gratitude for our votes, loyalty and support.

Yet through it all, Governor Victor Attah persevered. He borrowed when he had to , just to keep the lights on and salaries paid. He found a way, where there was none. And against all odds, that same airport Obasanjo refused to approve now stands proudly, bearing Governor Attah’s name — a monument to resilience, not federal support. -Officially Commissioned by CHIEF OLUSEGUN OBASANJO, former President, Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

And what did the PDP do to help Akwa Ibom in all this? Nothing. Not a word. Not a hand of support. Not even the pretense of concern.

But perhaps the most shocking part of this narrative is what came next.

In 2007, after eight years of marginalization, the people of Akwa Ibom State still voted overwhelmingly for the PDP. We gave the party a second chance. Another opportunity to prove that loyalty means something. What did we get in return? More of the same.

Another PDP Government returned to power in 2007. It came with fresh hopes, renewed expectations. But before President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua could fully chart a course, fate struck. He passed on — leaving behind dreams half-drawn, a vision unfulfilled.

The mantle of leadership fell to Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, a brother from the oil-rich, long-neglected minority South. For many in Akwa Ibom State, it felt like a homecoming. Perhaps, finally, we would be seen. Perhaps, finally, justice would flow from the center to our corner of the nation.

But six years came and went. And what did we receive from that brother in Aso Rock? Nothing. No roads. No refineries. No projects. No recognition. No redemption for all the years of our loyalty.

Then came February 2015 — barely two weeks to the general election.

President Jonathan stood on the podium of the brand-new Godswill Akpabio International Stadium — a magnificent edifice built not by the federal government, but by the sweat and vision of our own.

Before the people of Akwa Ibom, the President spoke words that stunned: He apologized. He acknowledged in public that he had done nothing for our state. And then, in the next breath, he pleaded. He reminded us that we were brothers. He appealed to us to stand by him. And we did.

Again, Akwa Ibom voted overwhelmingly for the Peoples Democratic Party. Again, we stood firm while others walked away. But that plea — that final cry for support — fell on deaf ears elsewhere. Dr. Jonathan lost. And with that loss, so too ended yet another chapter of abandonment.

Let’s count it clearly:

✅ Eight years of President Obasanjo — zero federal projects in Akwa Ibom.

✅ Nearly seven years of President Jonathan — only regrets.

✅ Total: Sixteen years of PDP rule at the center, and Akwa Ibom had nothing to show for its steadfast loyalty. Nothing but a nickname: The Heartbeat of the Party. They laughed as they said it. Because to them, we were not partners — we were pawns.

We bore the neglect with equanimity. We waited. We hoped. But other states watched us and mocked: Look at the people who swear by the PDP, who clap when they’re ignored, who cheer when they’re left behind.

And then in 2015 — came a turning point. President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress won the election. We did not vote for him. We did not campaign for him. Yet — he gave.

📍 Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi.

📍 Three sons of Akwa Ibom appointed to critical Federal ministerial positions.

📍 Dignity, not pity — recognition, not apologies.

Under President Tinubu, that commitment continues. Not only has he stood with our Senator, Godswill Akpabio, to support his emergence as Senate President -the third highest office in the land, he has also fostered a quality, respectful relationship with our state and cited the second Police Academy for the Training of Officer Cadets in Akwa Ibom State and paid all our outstanding Ecological funds, withheld from Obasanjo’s time. He has the Calabar – Lagos Highway running through our state. The single most expensive project South of the Niger since this democratic dispensation.

He has offered something we’ve never had from the PDP: A seat at the table. A voice in the room. A stake in the future.

So, we must now ask ourselves a question — not with emotion, but with clarity: Which party should we support? Is it the one that made promises but delivered nothing for 16 years? The one that took our votes and returned silence? Or is it the one that, without our votes, still honored us with projects, appointments, and presence?

This is no longer a partisan debate. This is common sense. It is clear now. The PDP does not want Akwa Ibom State as a partner in its political structure. They want subjects, not stakeholders. Slaves, not equals. But let this be known — we are not slaves. We are a proud people. Industrious. Resilient. Dignified. And we will no longer accept crumbs from the table we helped build.

We demand justice. We demand respect. We demand leadership that sees Akwa Ibom not as a pawn, but as a partner. This is not just a story of Governor Umo Eno’s struggle. It is the story of a state that has been loyal, but unloved. Committed, but cast aside. Hopeful, but heartbroken.The State, Elders, men, women, youths, student even children have given Governor Umo Eno their commitment to go with him and to support him. He has not just left the party, he has led the State out of the Peoples Democratic Party. This is survival. This is strategic politics. This is maturity. Akwa Ibom has paid its dues And this time — we will not be silent. If a house you built refuses you entry, and the one you didn’t build opens the door and gives you a seat — which house should be called home?

It is noteworthy that all we have accomplished as a State has been due to the power of conviction and the vision of our sons who have led the state.: Obong ( Arc) Victor Attah, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON and Deacon Udom Emmanuel , CON

Pastor Umo Eno, PhD is taking the State to another level with THE ARISE AGENDA.

Now is the time to collect — with our heads high, not hands out. Now is the time to align with a party that sees our potential, not just our numbers. Now is the time to move with wisdom, not habit. And so we ask, calmly, boldly, and with conviction: Is moving to the APC not a common sense issue? The answer is clear. The moment is now.

This is not a shift. It is a return to reason, to self-respect, and to the politics of progress. Governor Umo Eno deserves our complete and inalienable support.

Chief Assam E. Assam, SAN