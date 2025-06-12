Tinubu Confers National Honours on Kudirat Abiola, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, Wole Soyinka, Humphrey Nwosu, Alani Akinrinade, Sam Amuka, Rights Activists, Journalists

*Pardons Ken Saro-Wiwa, other Ogoni 9

…Decorates Akpabio, Abass, other presiding officers with national honours

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has conferred a posthumous national honour of CFR on Kudirat Abiola, heroine of the June 12 struggle, and slain wife of the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 Presidential election, late Chief MKO Abiola.

He also conferred posthumous national honours on Gen Shehu Musa Yar’Adua (GCFR), Prof. Humphrey Nwosu (CON), Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (CON), Alhaji Balarabe Musa (CFR), Pa. Alfred Rewani (CFR), Bagauda Kaltho (OON), Chima Ubani (OON), Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti (CON), Alao Aka Bashorun (CON), Chief Frank Kokori (CON), Emma Ezeazu (OON), Bamidele Aturu (OON), Fredrick Fasehun (CON), Professor Festus Iyayi (CON), Dr John Yima Sen (OON), Alhaja Sawaba Gambo (CON), Dr. Edwin Madunagu (CON), Dr. Alex Ibru (CON), Chief Bola Ige (CFR), Pa. Reuben Fasoranti (CFR), Sen. Ayo Fasanmi (CON), Sen. Polycarp Nwite (CON), Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo (CON) and Kayode Komolafe (OON), THISDAY Deputy Managing Director and Ombudsman.

The President also conferred national honours on Prof. Wole Soyinka (GCON), Prof. Olatunji Dare (CON), whom he described as the journalist and journalism teacher; Kunle Ajibade (OON); Nosa Igiebor (OON), Dapo Olorunyomi (OON), Bayo Onanuga (CON), Ayo Obe (OON), Dare Babarinsa (CON), Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah (CON), Senator Shehu Sani (CON), Governor Uba Sani (CON), Barrister Femi Falana, SAN (CON), Prof. Shafideen Amuwo (CON), Barrister Luke Aghanenu (OON), Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi (CON), Hon. Labaran Maku (OON), Dr. Tunji Alausa (CON), Mr Nick Dazang (OON), Hon Abdul Oroh (OON), Odia Ofeimun (CON), Seye Kehinde (OON), Barrister Felix Morka (CON) Barrister Ledum Mitee (CON), Hon. Olawale Osun (CON), Dr. Amos Akingba (CON), Prof. Segun Gbadegesin (CON), Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi (CFR), Dr. Kayode Shonoiki (CON), Prof. Julius Ihonvbere (CON), Prof. Bayo Williams (CON), Sen. Abu Ibrahim (CFR), and Sen. Ame Ebute (CFR).

He additionally, conferred the national honour of CON on Uncle Sam Amuka Pemu, whom he described as legendary journalist and publisher who remains true to his lifetime calling as he marks his 90th birthday on June 13.

Furthermore, he also confer posthumous national honours on Ken Saro Wiwa (CON), the leader of the Ogoni Nine and his fellow travelers – Saturday Dobee (OON), Nordu Eawo (OON), Daniel Gbooko (OON), Paul Levera (OON), Felix Nuate (OON), Baribor Bera (OON), Barinem Kiobel (OON), and John Kpuine (OON).

He said, “I shall also be exercising my powers under the prerogative of mercy to grant these national heroes a full pardon, together with others whose names shall be announced later in conjunction with the National Council of State.

He then decorated the presiding officers of the National Assembly with the National Honours earlier conferred upon them last year

Details later…