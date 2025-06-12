Ekeh: Combined Strength Needed for Successful Entrepreneurship in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

The path of entrepreneurship, particularly within the dynamic and often unpredictable terrain of Nigeria, is not for the faint-hearted, as it demands a unique blend of attributes to navigate the complexities and seize the latent opportunities. This was the view of the Chairman of Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, during a recent tech mentoring session in Lagos.

According to Ekeh, it takes a combined strength of prominent national figures like Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku, Abubakar, and Peter Obi, for any Nigerian entrepreneur to succeed in the country.

Ekeh’s analogy, while seemingly unconventional, resonates deeply when dissecting the multifaceted demands of building and sustaining a successful enterprise in this unique environment.

He posited that the intricate tapestry of Nigerian entrepreneurship would require a leader to possess the strategic acumen, capacity, leadership, and courage of Tinubu, the bravery, fairness, determination,humanity, and meticulousness of Atiku, and the humility, spirituality, thriftiness, morality, and capacity of Obi.

“We know President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s political career to be indelibly marked by extraordinary resilience and long-term strategy. As the only opposition governor who survived the 2003 PDP sweep under President Obasanjo, Tinubu demonstrated defiance and exceptional ability to withstand immense political pressure and navigate Obasanjo’s regime. This resilience, honed through years of political battles, is an indispensable trait for any Nigerian entrepreneur. The business landscape in Nigeria is often fraught with unforeseen challenges, such as economic fluctuations, regulatory shifts, infrastructural deficits, and intense competition. An entrepreneur must possess the mental fortitude to weather these storms, learn from setbacks, and emerge stronger,” Ekeh said.

He described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as a tenacious and persistent politician of modern Nigeria.

“Atiku’s bravery in challenging political structures, even taking the federal government to court during his tenure as Vice President, demonstrates the type of tenacity entrepreneurs must adopt when confronting unfair policies or bureaucracy,” Ekeh said.

According to him, Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State and a recent presidential contender, is revered for his prudent management style and humility, a stark contrast to the often-ostentatious nature of politics.

“Entrepreneurs, especially in their formative years, must learn the difference between thriftiness and stinginess. Obi’s approach teaches business leaders to prioritise essentials and minimise wastage. In a volatile economy like Nigeria’s, this is how businesses survive and grow,” Ekeh further said.