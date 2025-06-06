Nigerian Medical Professionals Face Visa Denial Roadblock in US, Group Sounds Alarm

Mary Nnah





A group of Nigerian medical professionals has raised concern over the denial of visas to over 32 Nigerian medical graduates seeking to further their training and research in the United States.

The Nigerian Physicians Advocacy Group (NPAG) lamented that the decision affected not only the individuals involved but also undermined America’s efforts to address rural healthcare shortages, and damages US global health diplomacy.

According to Dr. Susan Edionwe, the group’s leader, in a press release made available to THISDAY on Thursday, the graduates were future global health leaders, and training them in the US built long-term partnerships with Nigerian health institutions and civil society.

“Denying visas to highly qualified Nigerian medical graduates undermine America’s efforts to address rural healthcare shortages, damage U.S. global health diplomacy, and harm America’s reputation as a hub for educational and professional excellence,” Edionwe said.

The group stated that the applicants had excellent financial standing, with 92 per cent of them receiving full-ride scholarships that covered tuition, living expenses, and insurance.

“Eight per cent had documented private funding exceeding DHS requirements, and all of them have no history of visa violations, security concerns, or financial irregularities. All of them signed affidavits committing to return to Nigeria post-training,” Edionwe added.

To this end, NPAG announced plans to host a two-day Advocacy and Lobby Day, June 10-11, 2025, on the US Capitol Hill to highlight the vital role Nigerian-American physicians play in filling healthcare shortages.

The group also aims to call on Congress to remove systemic barriers to their continued service by reforming the J-1 visa programme and passing the Conrad State 30 and Physician Access Reauthorisation Act (H.R. 1201), also known as the “Doctors in Our Borders” bill.

“Fixing the J-1 process and passing H.R. 1201 is essential to ensuring our communities have access to the care they desperately need,” the group noted.

Edionwe said, “NPAG believes that Nigerian American physicians have played an important role in filling healthcare shortages in the United States and that the advancement of the country’s healthcare system is dependent on the removal of systemic barriers to their continued service.

“Denying these visas prevents skilled physicians from filling vacancies in critically underserved areas.”

“Given their full financial sponsorship, vetted credentials, and the urgent need for doctors in underserved communities, the Bureau of Consular Affairs should issue updated guidance to ensure future applicants are assessed with the full context of U.S. strategic health and diplomatic priorities in mind.”

NPAG urged the Bureau of Consular Affairs to consider the far-reaching consequences of the current J-1 visa denial patterns.

“These denials inadvertently hinder both U.S. rural healthcare delivery and global health diplomacy,” the group said.

It added, “By embracing the value of international medical graduates, especially from partner organisations like NPAG, the United States affirms its leadership in global health, strengthens domestic health equity, and builds long-term alliances with trusted partners in Nigeria.”

The statement said the group stood ready to provide a robust and credible alternative for US engagement with Nigeria on global health, including deploying US-trained physicians to conduct public health campaigns and advancing civic engagement.

It said, “NPAG fills a critical gap in diplomacy, healthcare delivery, and bilateral goodwill.” The group said, “NPAG is well-positioned to collaborate with U.S. institutions, offering trusted infrastructure for exchanges, mission work, and global health strategy development.”

The Conrad State 30 and Physician Access Reauthorisation Act (H.R. 1201) is a bipartisan bill that would reauthorize and expand the Conrad 30 waiver programme, allowing J-1 physicians to remain in the US after residency by serving in Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs).

The legislation provides states with greater flexibility, increases waiver caps, and reduces processing delays, ensuring medically underserved communities continue receiving essential care.

NPAG is a national coalition of Nigerian American doctors and it committed to advancing health equity, shaping inclusive immigration policy, and addressing physician workforce challenges in the United States.

The group’s mission is to encourage policymakers, allies, and the media to recognise the indispensable contribution of Nigerian and African-trained doctors to the American healthcare system and to take legislative action to protect and expand their role in advancing national health equity.