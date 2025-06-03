Informed Consent in Nigeria’s Healthcare System: A Silent Crisis Undermining Patients’ Rights

Oluwajomiloju Oluwatimilehin Ojo

Informed consent and patient autonomy, are fundamental principles of medical ethics. They are aimed at ensuring that patients are involved in decisions about their own health. However, in the Nigerian healthcare system, the reality of these rights is far from ideal. Legal and socio-legal barriers continue to undermine the attainment of these rights, resulting in a silent crisis that affects the most vulnerable in society.

Informed consent means a patient must be given all relevant information regarding medical treatment, including the risks options and outcomes, before agreeing to or refusing treatment. Autonomy, on the other hand, means the ability of a patient to make decisions about their own health based on personal values and beliefs, without external influence or coercion. These rights are recognised in medical ethics and international law, but in Nigeria, their practical implementation is constrained.

The Nigerian healthcare system faces challenges in balancing patient autonomy and the traditional model of medical paternalism, where doctors make decisions on behalf of patients often without sufficient consultation. This approach ignores the legal and ethical need for patients to make informed decisions. It undermines trust in the system, and strips individuals of their right to control what happens to their bodies.

Patients rights are not limited to treatment decisions. They include the right to privacy, the right to information, the right to quality care, and freedom from discrimination and degrading treatment. Yet, these rights are often overlooked due to weak legal enforcement lack of awareness and deeply rooted cultural practices.

In Nigeria, the concept of autonomy is shaped by social structures. In a patriarchal society, women in particular, face difficulties in exercising autonomy over their medical and reproductive health. Decisions about family planning and childbirth, are often made by husbands, healthcare providers or religious leaders, leaving the woman without a voice. This is not just a violation of rights, but a reflection of systemic oppression.

A relational perspective of autonomy shows that, individuals do not make decisions in isolation. Cultural expectations, social conditioning and family influence all play a role. For Nigerian women, autonomy requires more than the right to choose; it requires the skills confidence and support, to make choices that reflect personal values. Yet, when women assert independence, they may face backlash from their families or communities who feel threatened by the challenge to social norms.

To address this silent crisis, there must be a collective effort from the Government, medical professionals and the society at large. Laws protecting patient rights, must be enforced. Healthcare workers should be trained in ethical patient engagement. Public education campaigns are needed, to inform citizens of their rights. More importantly, social structures that limit autonomy, especially for women, must be challenged and reformed.

The right to informed consent, is more than a legal fiction. It is about respecting human dignity, and giving people control over their own health. Until Nigeria fully embraces this principle, the ethical healthcare will remain out of reach for many.

Oluwajomiloju Oluwatimilehin Ojo, Law Student, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti