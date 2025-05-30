Dr. Elvis Abuyere: 10 Years of Consistent Impact, Driving Economic Development, Empowerment at Skywise Group

For Dr. Elvis Abuyere, it’s been a decade of visionary leadership, driving economic development and empowering individuals and businesses across Africa as the MD/CEO, Skyewise Group, one of the fastest growing diversified integrated conglomerate providing array of world-class investment services and automobile sales. Known as a catalyst for innovation, growth, and sustainable transformation, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that over the past decade, the group has triumphed by expanding its operations, created jobs, and empowered thousands through strategic investment, youth initiatives, and grassroots development programmes. Gearing off to mark its 10th anniversary this coming week, the group is set to consolidate past gains as they aspire for more- locally and internationally

Over the past decade, Skyewise Group has evolved into one of Nigeria’s most dynamic and fast-growing diversified conglomerates, leaving a notable imprint across several critical sectors of the economy.

From investment advisory to automobile sales, travel and tourism, cooperative finance, and social empowerment, the company has consistently set standards in delivering world-class services tailored to the Nigerian and African markets.

At the heart of this success story is Dr. Elvis Abuyere, the visionary Founder and Managing Director/CEO of Skyewise Group. Through his bold leadership, the Group has not only weathered economic storms but has also thrived—expanding operations, creating jobs, and empowering thousands through strategic investment, youth initiatives, and grassroots development programmes.

Skyewise Group: A Multi-Sectoral Force for Economic Advancement

What began as a modest venture has, in ten short years, grown into a formidable conglomerate comprising the Skywise Automobiles, which is a fast-growing auto brand redefining vehicle sales and distribution in Nigeria; and the Skyewise GIS, an SEC-certified investment advisory subsidiary offering sustainable financial solutions to individuals and corporate entities.

Others include the Skyewise Travels and Tours, which delivers functional, affordable travel logistics and packages across Nigeria and internationally; the Skyewise Cooperative, an associate finance arm providing flexible loans and accepting fixed deposits to support members’ economic activities; and even more importantly, the Skyewise Foundation, the Group’s CSR engine, dedicated to reducing unemployment and empowering young Nigerians through practical skill acquisition and entrepreneurship training.

Expatiating he said: “Skywise Group is a conglomerate with subsidiaries such as Skywise Automobiles, the Skyewise GIS, which is certified by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as corporate investment advisor.

“Also within the group are Skyewise Travels and Tours saddled with tour packages in and out of Nigeria with affordable and functional logistics; we also have the Skyewise Cooperative, an associate finance arm of the group that gives loans to members and also accept fixed deposits.

“We have the Skyewise Foundation, which is charged with the responsibility to ensure that we reduce unemployment in Nigeria and also give young people a sense of direction to fend for themselves.

“The foundation is arming young people not only to become self employed but creators of job, so that upon graduation and their NYSC scheme, they will have skills that give them access to sustainable economic activities.”

Through these subsidiaries, Skyewise Group has directly impacted lives, supported local businesses, and contributed to Nigeria’s GDP by promoting goods and services production over mere currency circulation.

Safe to say that under Dr. Abuyere’s leadership, the Group has stayed true to its founding values—integrity, credibility, innovation, and social impact.

Commemorating a Decade of Excellence

In recognition of its 10-year milestone, Skyewise Group will host a series of celebratory events themed around “10 Years of Consistent Impact”. The anniversary celebrations are scheduled to run from Saturday, May 31 to Sunday, June 8, 2025, featuring a blend of corporate, community, and social activities.

The anniversary kicks off with a roadshow and press conference on Saturday, May 31, in Abuja. The roadshow will showcase Skyewise’s portfolio—especially its thriving automobile division—parading the streets of Abuja to celebrate innovation and brand excellence.

On Sunday, June 1, a novelty football match will be held at Turf Arena Sport Centre, Central Area, Abuja, featuring four teams: Skyewise Group, Kairos-Hof, Mshel Homes Ltd, and Friends of the CEO. This event aims to foster camaraderie and healthy competition among stakeholders and partners.

From Monday 2 to Wednesday June 4, the company will hold an Open House & Customer Value Drive, offering clients and prospective investors an insight into Skyewise’s operations and future goals.

On the Day 6, which is Thursday June 5, the Group intends to highlight the company’s commitment to social impact through a CSR initiative for persons with disabilities, reinforcing the Group’s enduring commitment to inclusion and community support.

The festivities will culminate in a Gala Night on Friday, June 6, celebrating a decade of milestones, and finally, a Thanksgiving Service at Champion Faith Assembly, Abuja, on Sunday, June 8, to honour the journey thus far and dedicate the future to greater purpose.

Looking Ahead: A Future Rooted in Vision

Reflecting on the journey, Dr. Abuyere described the last decade as one of resilience, transformation, and purpose which was navigated through teamwork, effective management, partnership and stakeholders engagement.

“It’s been 10 years of building a sustainable investment platform, 10 years of undoubted credibility, 10 years of empowering society and giving back to people,” he remarked. “We’ve achieved so much despite the challenges, and the next 10 years will be even more impactful—locally and globally.”

While thanking the Group’s investors, who he described as the backbone of its success for their overwhelming support in the last ten years, he recounted that the journey so far, though hugely successful, has not been without a number of hiccups.

With offices already in Abuja, Lagos, and Benin City, Skyewise Group is now positioning to expand internationally, competing with global brands and deepening its footprint across Africa and beyond.

He added that “I will also say 10 years of not giving up because like I said, it has been challenging at the same time with mixed feelings, because building a business on Nigerian soil is not an easy feat especially when you have to deal with services and products that relate with people on a daily basis.”

Dr. Abuyere further stated that the company has also made significant contributions towards growing the nation’s GDP in the last 10 years. He said the Group strove to achieve growth in the last 10 years, promising stakeholders that it will strive to ensure that the next 10 years will even be bigger and better.

“We are already becoming a household name in Nigeria knowing the fact that we have three branches — one in Lagos, in Abuja and one in Benin. We are hoping to compete with global brands in the next 10 years whereby we can build our offices across the globe, not just in Nigeria or Africa alone and that is what we are looking forwards to,” he said.

As Skyewise marks this important milestone, one thing is clear: Dr Elvis Abuyere and his team are only just getting started.