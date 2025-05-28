THE FORGOTTEN ROADS OF LAGOS

The condition of some inner roads in Lagos is nothing short of disappointing. These roads, which connect homes to major highways, are heartbreaking. It is as though the people who use them every day don’t matter.

The truth is, this is an issue particular to all states in Nigeria. So, whatever I am going to say applies to all other states. The situation in Lagos might even be way better than all the other states, but I want to talk about Lagos because it is where I reside. It impacts me directly.

To be clear, there are areas where inner roads are in good condition, others have been reconstructed, and some are undergoing construction, at least from a few conversations I have had. Credit must go to those responsible for the progress. But this piece is not about those.

This is about inner roads that remain neglected, particularly in areas like Ajao Estate, Ejigbo, Okeafa, Alimosho, Ikotun, and environs. These are not just obscure parts of Lagos, hundreds of thousands of people live there. They work and do business there. Yet, in too many corners, the roads have muddy puddles, uneven surfaces, and look more like war zones.

Do we even realize the damage these roads do? Mechanics have become more familiar than friends, all while incomes are already stretched thin by the harsh economy. And where are the councillors of these areas in all of this? What are our local government chairmen in these areas doing, if anything? They seem to have gone on an extended holiday. I think it’s time we paid closer attention to local government elections, which by the way is happening in July in Lagos. The people we put in these offices wield real power to improve our day-to-day lives, or ignore us completely. Why does it feel like inner roads fall outside their radar? They now receive direct allocations, so what’s the excuse?

The Lagos State Public Works Corporation also needs to step up its efforts. Are they even present in these areas, because their presence is barely noticeable? The inner roads are not just bad, they are not motorable. And during the rainy season? They become a soggy, slippery mess and a very serious health risk.

See, I think we underestimate the power of good inner roads to ease traffic. If these roads were in better condition, more people would confidently use them as alternatives to the main roads. Traffic would be spread out. Commutes would be shorter. Life would be easier. But because these inner roads are unusable, everyone is forced to clog up the same few major highways every morning and evening. For example, the traffic from Canoe to Airport Road is often a frustrating crawl. It could be significantly eased if the inner connecting roads in and around Ajao Estate, Oke-Afa, and beyond were in good condition. People would have more route options. And let us not forget the security risks. When roads are abandoned (and poorly lit), they become breeding grounds for crime. Small businesses also suffer as delivery riders refuse to enter certain areas, and customers stay away. How many times have you heard, “Oga, I no fit enter that road” while booking an Uber? It’s a common refrain, and it shouldn’t be.

The Lagos State government must start treating inner roads as a critical part of development, not an afterthought. People live on these roads, and they deserve better.

Fixing inner roads is not just about cars. It’s about health, safety, and dignity. It’s about time

Chiechefulam Ikebuiro,