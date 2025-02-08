· TURNING THE TIDE IN EDO

JOHN MAYAKI reckons that Okpebholo is renewing the hope of Edo people

President Bola Tinubu may have run on Renewed Hope, but the slogan is finding fine expression in Edo State, where Senator Monday Okpebholo is restoring power to the people following an eight-year misadventure of the last administration. Okpebholo emerged victorious from an election that tested democracy’s true essence in the state as it challenged the people to answer the question of whether government exists to serve their real interests or those of errant salesmen in suits with forked tongues.

Okpebholo’s pitch was simple but effective. He called on the people: “Come, let us build a government in our own image and for our interests.” They heeded his call and placed their trust in him. 100 days later, they are counting the gains. One event is particularly illustrative – just weeks into his administration, Governor Okpebholo terminated what was effectively the slave contract of 360 cleaners and absorbed them into the state civil service, where they now earn the minimum wage along with other social protections.

He rescued these workers, mostly women, from the grip of foreign contractors who paid them a pittance while billing the government exorbitantly under an outsourcing arrangement. This exploitative and extortionate model, widely adopted by the previous administration, impoverished Edo sons and daughters while enriching outsiders. It funneled money out of the state, depriving its people of real opportunities. Reports even emerged of jollof rice being flown into the state because the government apparently couldn’t trust the culinary skills of Edo indigenes.

Over the past 100 days, Okpebholo has been undoing such anomalies, restoring a system that dignifies, empowers, and invests in the potential of Edo people. The consultants in suits – who offered nothing but glossy reports and graphs that never left the computer screens – have been replaced with citizens of the state who have a deep understanding of local issues and the intelligence to address them. It is no longer a government of consultants, by consultants, and for consultants.

Some say the positive change is felt even in the weather. Perhaps the gods are pleased with the emergence of a governor that truly respects traditions and Kings, and doesn’t covet heirlooms and artefacts that are not his to claim.

Okpebholo has made bold moves to revive the state’s economy and stimulate growth. On infrastructure, he has resumed action on abandoned road projects crucial to economic activity and access to trade centers. The Benin-Auchi road, neglected for years despite its importance, is finally receiving attention. The long-forgotten Upper Ekenwan road is now nearing completion, bringing relief to thousands of commuters. The Aduwawa-Upper Mission junction, a vital artery for trade and transport, is back under construction, undoing the damage of years of neglect. In rural areas, long-overdue repairs are opening up communities once cut off from development, reconnecting them to the state’s economic lifelines.

But roads alone do not bring prosperity – safety does. Under Okpebholo, security has taken center stage. He inherited a state where crime festered under the previous administration’s lack of decisive action. Cult-related violence and highway robberies had become the norm, leaving businesses and residents in fear. That tide is turning. Over 70 new Hilux patrol vehicles have been deployed to security agencies, dramatically improving their capacity to respond to crime. Intelligence-sharing among security forces has been strengthened, and collaboration with local vigilantes has brought community-led solutions into the fold.

Beyond restoring order, Okpebholo is restoring dignity. His administration has put an end to the exploitative grip of market unions that thrived on extortion, inflating prices and making daily survival a struggle for ordinary Edo citizens. By suspending these oppressive groups, he has stabilized market prices, bringing much-needed relief to traders and consumers alike. Recognizing that economic empowerment is key to lasting change, he has also introduced interest-free loans for small businesses, ensuring that Edo’s traders, artisans, and entrepreneurs can grow without being crushed under the weight of exorbitant borrowing costs.

In healthcare, he has moved swiftly to correct the negligence of his predecessor. A modern health center is under construction in Udomi, Irua, expanding access to quality medical services. His N63.9 billion allocation for healthcare in the 2025 budget underscores a firm commitment to reversing years of underinvestment in the sector. Additionally, a N1.8 billion health insurance scheme has been launched, ensuring that the people of Edo no longer have to choose between their health and financial ruin.

Education, too, is getting the attention it deserves. The subvention to Ambrose Alli University has been significantly increased to stabilize the institution, which had suffered from chronic underfunding. Decisive action has been taken to resolve the long-standing plight of medical students from the 2015 set, who had been left in academic limbo by the last administration’s failures. Even the controversial renaming of Edo State University has been reversed, restoring its original identity in alignment with the will of the people.

The past 100 days have marked the beginning of a government that listens, acts, and delivers. Okpebholo is proving that governance is not a private business venture or a playground for consultants – it is about real people, real progress, and a renewed hope that Edo State is once again on the path to greatness.

Mayaki is a journalist, farmer and an Oxford University, and Cambridge University-trained entrepreneurship, leadership and sustainability expert