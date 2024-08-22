Boniface Banned for Indecent Gesture, Fined ₦ 44.8m

Femi Solaja with agency report

Super Eagles’ and Bayer Leverkusen striker, Victor Boniface, has been handed a one-game suspension and a fine of $28,000 about N44.8m after being found guilty of unsportsmanlike conduct during his team’s last week’s Super Cup match against VfB Stuttgart.

The German Football Association (DFB) took the decision based on the incident that occurred a few moments after last week’s match.

According to a statement from the DFB sports court, Boniface will be banned from participating in one DFB Cup match and fined $28,000.

The punishment was issued after the DFB Control Committee charged the 23-year-old with “blatantly anti-sporting conduct.”

The incident in question involved Boniface allegedly making an obscene gesture raising his middle finger towards Stuttgart players as he ran past them during post-match celebrations.

Referee Tobias Stieler, who officiated the game, confirmed that he did not witness the gesture, which allowed the DFB’s control committee to investigate further.

Although there is no video evidence to back up the claims from Stuttgart players, the FA still deemed it necessary to allow the Nigerian international to go unpunished for his indecent act.

But the said incident led to heated exchange and tension among the players after the match.

The Nigerian international and his club, Bayer Leverkusen, have accepted the verdict, making the suspension and fine legally binding.

The incident has sparked controversy, especially given Boniface’s rising reputation in Germany.

Last season, he was named Rookie of the Year following a stellar debut campaign, which played a crucial role in Leverkusen’s historic Bundesliga triumph.

Boniface’s actions during the Super Cup have marred what was otherwise a celebratory moment for Leverkusen.