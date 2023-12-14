‘SPEECHLESS Was God-Birthed’: Austin Omozeje Reflects On Nearly Two Decades Of Worship Experiences

Dec 14th, 2023

By Oris Aigbokhaevbolo

For 18 years, SPEECHLESS has grown from a small gathering of passionate worshippers into one of the most anticipated annual worship concerts in Benin City.

The visionary behind the concert reflects on the journey, the evolution of the event, and the encounters that have shaped its impact locally and internationally.

In this interview with Austin Omozeje, convener of SPEECHLESS, our reporter explores how SPEECHLESS began, the spiritual and musical milestones that defined its growth, and the role of teamwork, sacrifice, and divine guidance in sustaining it for over a decade.

It also delves deeply into the challenges posed by the pandemic: disrupted rehearsals, safety restrictions, hybrid planning, and the emotional and creative toll that COVID-19 brought upon artists and volunteers alike.

This interview offers an inside look at the triumphs, struggles, defining moments, and the enduring vision that continues to drive SPEECHLESS forward,18 years and counting.

Q: This concert has now run for 18 years how did it all begin?

SPEECHLESS began as a simple hunger for a deeper expression of worship in our city. It wasn’t planned to become a major annual event; it started as a gathering of friends who desired to worship without limits and to offer a sincere Gratitude to God for his goodness and unending Kindness. That first gathering was so powerful that we knew God was birthing something much bigger.

Q: What inspired you to start this concert, and what was the vision at the beginning?

The inspiration came from a desire to create a space where people could encounter God in a raw, unfiltered way a space and atmosphere where young persons and worshipers can come together and encounter worship that would leave you speechless. From the beginning, the vision was to gather people across denominations, cultures, and backgrounds under one atmosphere of worship.

Q: Looking back, did you imagine the event would last this long?

Honestly, no. I never imagined SPEECHLESS would still be standing, let alone growing, 18 years later. It is one of the clearest signs to me that when God starts something, He sustains it.

Q: How has the concert evolved over the years musically, spiritually, and organisationally?

Musically, SPEECHLESS has expanded from simple worship sets to full-scale productions with original music, diverse genres, and stronger musical excellence.

Spiritually, the encounters have deepened, with testimonies that still leave us in awe.

Organisationally, we’ve grown from a handful of volunteers to structured teams, units, and partnerships.

Q: What milestones or unforgettable moments stand out from the last 18 editions?

Certain worship moments where the entire atmosphere shifted you could literally feel heaven drawing near. The first time we had a large turnout, people travelled from abroad just to attend because it has become like a festival that holds every December 26th. And of course, launching original worship songs that became global testimonies.

Q: How has the concert impacted the gospel music community in Benin, Nigeria, and now internationally?

SPEECHLESS has become a platform for worshippers and musicians to grow, collaborate, and be inspired. Many artists trace their confidence, exposure, or spiritual awakening to the event. It’s humbling to see the sound travel far beyond our borders.

Q: What feedback have you received from attendees over the years that encouraged you to keep going?

People have shared testimonies of healings, restored faith, answered prayers, clarity of purpose, and supernatural encounters. Some say SPEECHLESS is the highlight of their year. Those stories keep us going.

Q: Would you say the concert has helped raise new talents or build the worship atmosphere in your city?

Absolutely. Many emerging Leaders and worship leaders, instrumentalists, and creatives found their voice through SPEECHLESS. The event has strengthened the worship culture of our city significantly.

Q: What role has your team or music collectives (The Blend, 1NC) played in sustaining the event?

They are the backbone. Their passion, commitment, creativity, and spiritual depth are what makes SPEECHLESS possible year after year. I could never do it alone.

Q: With the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 that disrupted gatherings across the world, how did you manage preparations for the concert?

We had to rethink everything from rehearsals to logistics but we kept planning with wisdom and faith. Safety and responsibility came first.

Q: Did you consider moving the concert online or adopt a hybrid model?

Yes. The pandemic pushed us to innovate, so a hybrid model became the most practical and impactful approach. It allowed people to worship from anywhere.

Q: Many artists have said COVID affected their creativity. How did the season impact your music and ministry?

For me, it deepened my creativity. The stillness created space to hear God more clearly. Some of my most intimate songs were birthed this season.

Q: What should people expect from this year’s concert?

A deeper encounter, stronger worship moments, fresh songs, and a renewed sense of hope. This edition carries an unusual weight.

Q: Do you have a theme for this edition, and what inspired it?

Yes — SPEECHLESS: [The Smoke Experience].

It came from a season where God reminded us that even when words fail, worship rises.

Q: Who are the guest ministers or artistes expected to perform this year?

We have a blend of seasoned ministers, emerging voices, and our home team. Rev Victor Atenaga , Osa EKt, Praise Keys, Next2God etc.

18. Will there be any special segments or surprises the audience should look forward to?

Yes , but we’ll let the worship moments reveal themselves. SPEECHLESS always carries divine surprises.

Q: Are there new songs you plan to debut during the event?

Yes, several. God has dropped fresh sounds in our hearts, and SPEECHLESS is the perfect altar to release them.

Q: What have been the biggest challenges of hosting this concert consistently for 18 years?

Funding, logistics, venue issues, technical setbacks, and unpredictable seasons. Yet every year, God makes a way.

Q: How have you been able to fund and sustain the event all these years?

Through divine provision, generous partners, dedicated supporters, and personal sacrifice. God always sends helpers.

Q: Has there ever been a moment you felt like stopping? What kept you going?

Yes several times. But every time I felt discouraged, God sent a testimony, a word, or a person that reminded me why SPEECHLESS exists.

Q: How do you maintain excellence annually, even with changing environments and responsibilities?

By surrounding myself with excellent people, attending seminars, staying teachable, observing global standards, and relying on the Holy Spirit.

Q: What does this concert mean to you personally?

It is an altar of worship. A mandate. A yearly reminder of God’s mercy, grace, and faithfulness in my life.

Q: When you look at the audience every year, what goes through your mind?

A deep sense of gratitude. I’m reminded that only God can draw people. I feel humbled, speechless, and overwhelmed.

Q: How has leading this concert shaped your growth as a worship minister?

It has stretched me, broken me, matured me, and taught me to trust God blindly. It’s one of God’s greatest training grounds in my life.

Q: If you could rewind to year one, what would you tell your younger self?

“Relax. God has gone ahead of you. Don’t force anything just obey Him.”

Q: Where do you see this concert in the next five or ten years?

Global expressions, bigger impact, more nations connected, and a deeper spiritual footprint in the gospel music world.

Q: Are there plans to take the concert to other cities or countries?

Yes, that’s part of the long-term vision. SPEECHLESS will travel and raise altars in other regions.

Q: Do you see yourself passing the mantle someday to the next generation?

Definitely. SPEECHLESS is bigger than one person. A new generation must rise and run with the fire.

Q; What legacy do you hope this concert will leave in the gospel music world?

A legacy of pure worship, excellence, unity, and encounters — a sound that outlives all of us.

Q: What was the most challenging edition you’ve ever held, and why?

One of the editions where we faced major technical failures hours before the event yet God moved powerfully. Those moments remind us who truly runs this concert.

Q: Which edition has been the most memorable for you?

Each year has its own uniqueness, but the year we launched new songs or saw unusual spiritual outpourings stand out the most.

Q: Do you have any behind-the-scenes stories your audience has never heard?

Many times, we’ve had last-minute miracles sound equipment showing up, unexpected helpers, weather shifting, or supernatural strength when we were exhausted.

Q: What do you pray for the most before stepping on stage each year?

That God takes over completely that no one sees me, but that everyone encounters Him

Q: How does your family and close team support you through the yearly preparations?

They carry me in prayer, manage logistics, encourage me, and sacrifice their time and energy. Their support is priceless.

Each edition of SPEECHLESS is a testament to God’s faithfulness. My family and team help carry the weight spiritually, emotionally, and practically. They remind me that SPEECHLESS is not just an event but a calling we share together.