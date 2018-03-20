Saraki: I Have Nothing to Do With APP Chairman

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has denied any link with a newly registered political party, Action Peoples Party (APP).

Saraki in statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said he also has nothing to do with party’s Chairman, Mr. Ikenga Ugochinyere.

He said when Ugochinyere resigned as his Special Assistant on Youth Affairs on October 3, 2017, he had stated in his resignation letter that he had formed a political party and he would want to nurture it.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to reports by some news platforms that described Mr. Ikenga Ugochinyere, the Chairman of a political party known as “APP” as an aide to the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

“Please note, that in a letter of resignation addressed to President of the Senate, and dated October 3, 2017, Ugochinyere, who was then President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, said he had formed a political party and would be resigning his position as Special Assistant on Youth Affairs.

“In this regard, we ask that all platforms be guided in their reporting of the activities of Ugochinyere and his party, and refrain from including ‘Saraki’s’ name in any of such related stories.”