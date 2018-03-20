Private Sector to Play Advisory Role in National Food Security Council

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The presidency said on Monday in Abuja that the private sector would be accorded an advisory role in National Food Security Council to be inaugurated and chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari next week.

The council will among others, evolve sustainable solutions to protracted crisis between farmers and herders.

According to an earlier statement by Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, the broad objectives of the council would include: developing sustainable solutions to farmers–herdsmen clashes; climate change, desertification and their impact on farmland, grazing areas and lakes, rivers and other water bodies; oil spillage and its impact on Niger Delta fishing communities; piracy and banditry; agricultural research institutions and extension services and the problem of smuggling.

Shehu said: “The council will also take interest in regional and global policies and trends that bear implications for food security in Nigeria.”

He also said yesterday in another statement that the president was aware of the huge interest indicated in the council by the private sector since its composition was announced as well as the reservations expressed by groups that felt left out.

He said the council would be more of a think tank that would focus mainly on policy while various groups from the private sector would be called upon to make sectoral presentations from time to time.

“Everybody will be carried along as the council will work closely with all stakeholders,” he assured.