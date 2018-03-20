Kano Assembly Takes Cue from Kwara, to Amend

Ex-governors’ Pension Law

Following the precedent set by the Kwara State Government, the Kano State House of Assembly yesterday commenced the process of amending the state law that provides pensions and gratuities for former governors and deputy governors of the state.

The decision to commence the amendment of the law followed a motion of urgent public importance raised before the legislature by a member, Alhaji Labaran Madari (APC), representing Warawa Constituency.

According to Madari, the amendment of the law is to reduce unnecessary spending of public funds through payments to former governors and deputy governors who are also holding political offices after their tenures.

Madari, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the decision to review the existing law was to suspend such payments, pending when the person would no longer hold any other political office.

The member also said any deputy governor who later become governor due to any reason, his pension as former deputy would also be stopped.

He said the decision was necessary due to economic issues caused by the over dependence on crude oil by past administrations.

“As representatives of the people, it is our responsibility to find ways to reduce the burden on government so as to enable it execute projects that are of benefits to the general public,” the legislator said.

The assembly members at a plenary presided by the Speaker, Alhaji Abdullahi Ata, suggested the creation of an ad-hoc committee to handle the issue.

The assembly set up an ad-hoc committee under the leadership of the House Majority Whip, Alhaji Kabiru Hassan-Dashi, and was given two weeks to submit its report.