Influx of Illegal Immigrants into Niger Worries Gov

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has expressed great worry over the influx of illegal immigrants into the state, a development, he said, if not checked can have negative effect on the peace and security of the state.

Governor Bello said that most of the illegal immigrants are from Niger Republic.

Exchanging views with the state Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs Amadih Honby, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Minna on Tuesday , the governor lamented that similar illegal entry into the country by some foreign nationals had been reported in other parts of the country.

“I have received reports of the influx of irregular immigrants into the state and most of them are coming from Niger Republic. We must find sustainable solution to this problem