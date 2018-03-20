Influx of Illegal Immigrants into Niger Worries Gov

By Laleye Dipo in Minna
The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has expressed great worry over the influx of illegal immigrants into the state, a development, he said, if not checked can have negative effect on the peace and security of the state.
Governor Bello said that most of the illegal immigrants are from Niger Republic.
Exchanging views with the state Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs Amadih Honby, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Minna on Tuesday, the governor lamented that similar illegal entry into the country by some foreign nationals had been reported in other parts of the country.
“I have received reports of the influx of irregular immigrants into the state and most of them are coming from Niger Republic. We must find sustainable solution to this problem
“The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) must intensify surveillance of border areas in order to checkmate irregular migration in and out of the state.
“You have a very wide border to manage starting from Gundu, Babana and our boarders with Kebbi and Zamfara States which make it wider to Niger Republic. We have a lot of entry points into the state which allows people to access the state from so many places,” he said.
Details later…