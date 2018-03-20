Edo has become new destination for Asian investors – Obaseki

…as state opens investment promotion office

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that reforms by his administration and the state’s strategic assets account for the increasing interest of Asian investors in the state.

The governor made the submission when he received the Director/ State Coordinator of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Mrs. Ladi Katagum, at the Government House in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Obaseki said, “We are witnessing an influx of investors from Asia because we have a unique advantage that other states don’t have. Edo State is the new investment destination going by its strategic location, deposit of energy resources including on-shore gas reserves and other national infrastructure such as the gas lines, fibre network and transmission lines.”

He explained that the reforms and initiatives undertaken by his administration account for the influx of investors from Asia, adding, “We have created an office for investment promotion in the state, which is located beside the NIPC office. This is to demonstrate how far we have gone to promote investments in the state.”

Obaseki commended the NIPC for planning an investment certification programme for Edo State, noting, “This is a welcome idea and in line with the vision of my administration to transform Edo into an investment hub. The programme would open more business opportunities for the state.”

“We are dedicated in our drive to make Edo come first in terms of investment promotion and in the ease of doing business. We are creating the infrastructure to support manufacturing in the state. The investment certification programme is needed to complement our drive in this direction,” he added.

Director and State Coordinator, NIPC, Mrs. Ladi Katagum, said, “The commission will commence the second phase of investment certification programme in Edo, Delta, Akwa-Ibom states. The objective of the certification is to allow investors know the business opportunities and potentials in the state. This will aid investors make informed decisions.”

Katagum noted the investment certification would allow NIPC give advice to investors on what type of investment to set up in the state, adding, “Investors need access to business information, to ascertain if a state is investor-friendly.”

She added that the investment certification programme would be organised in three categories, including information, property and marketing standards.

Katagum commended the state government for making provision for an office for the NIPC, noting, “This will make room for smooth relationship and the execution of the certification programme in Edo State.”