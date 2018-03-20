Arms Importation: Kogi SA Security Sues Dino Melaye, Seeks N100m Damages

Chiemelie Ezeobi

About 12 days after he was accused of illegally importing prohibited arms into the country, the Special Adviser on Security to the Kogi State Government, Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd.), tuesday sued Senator Dino Melaye.

The suit which was filed against Melaye at the Federal Hight Court in Lokoja, had the claimant seeking for N100million in damages for the harm done to his reputation in the eyes of right thinking members of the public.

Filled as suit no. HCL/21/18 by his lawyer, SI Muhammed, they presented two documents as evidence including a printed copy of the Instagram post by Melaye dated March 8, 2018.

Melaye had on March 8, gone on his Instagram page to share pictures of a weapons burst by officials of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), allegeding that the Kogi State Government was behind the importation.

The post read, “I raised a point of order today that Kogi State Government imported prohibited items.

“Military uniforms, bullet proof vest, night vision goggles, tactical boots and military belts etc.

“A committee was set up immediately and they proceeded to the Airport. Jerry Omolara SA security to Kogi State Governor is involved. Kogi is in trouble. But God is above man.”

In the suit made available to THISDAY, the claimant also presented a certificate in accordance with section 84 of the evidence Act of 2011.

In the suit, the claimants claim against the defendant include the sum of N4 million as cost of legal fees, as well as the sum of N100 million as damages for libel against the defendant.

Details later