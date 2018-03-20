AKISIEC Boss Warns A’Ibom Residents against Multiple Registrations

By Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC), Mr Aniedi Ikoiwak, has advised residents of the state to refrain from multiple registrations in the ongoing continuous voter registration in the state.

Ikoiwak gave the warning on Tuesday in Ibiono Ibom Local Government area of the state while addressing a stakeholders’ forum on the continuous voter registration and collection of permanent voter cards (PVCs).

The chairman also visited Itu Local Government, where he addressed the citizens on the importance of voter registration and collection of PVCs.

The AKISIEC boss explained that multiple registrations would amount to no registration at all because during the process of consolidation of data, all forms of multiple registrations would be deleted.

“If your name and bio-data appear twice or more in the system, such registration will be nullified and the data deleted.

“Sometimes, when people complain that they had registered and their names are not on the register, it could be because of multiple registrations,” Ikoiwak said.

