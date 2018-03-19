Udoma Loses Brother

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, has confirmed the death of his immediate elder brother, Mr. Inam Udo Udoma.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser (Media), Mr. Akpandem James, the minister said his elder sibling died on March 13, 2018, after a brief illness. He was aged 66.

The late Inam Udoma was a University of Ibadan trained geologist and businessman.

He had several business interests and served on a number of boards, including that of Linkage Assurance Plc.

Late Udoma was married with three children and a grandchild.