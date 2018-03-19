Troops Arrest 12 Herdsmen in Benue

By Paul Obi in Abuja



Soldiers under Operation Ayem Akpatuma have arrested 12 herdsmen in Benue State allegedly involved in destructive activities in the state.

The arrest came on the heels of the decision by the military to ensure that all criminal gangs and herdsmen notorious for communal clashes are nabbed.

According to the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Texas Chukwu, “Troops of 707 Special Forces Brigade presently taking part in the operation Ayem Akpatuma have arrested another 12 herdsmen engaged in the destructive activities on the farmlands on March 17, 2018.

“The suspects were arrested during the visit of the Presidential Assessment Team to Mbayer/Yandev and Kambee wards of Benue State.

“On searching the general area, two motorcycles were recovered from the suspects. The 12 herdsmen were handed over to the police for further action.

“Troops continue to maintain vigilance and dominant the general area with patrols,” Chukwu said.