Don’t Implement Law on Land Use Charge, Experts Warn Ondo

By James Sowole in Akure

The Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) has warned the Ondo State Government against the implementation of the law on Land Use Charge, saying the issue could generate controversies as obtained in Lagos State at present.

The APBN Chairman in Ondo State, Mr Gboyega Akerele, who stated this in Akure Monday, said this is not the time for the government to impose more economic burden on the citizens in form of taxes.

Akerele, who spoke with journalists on the 2018 Presidential Retreat of APBN, which would start Wednesday in Akure, said there was need for the government to consult stakeholders effectively on the issue.

The retreat has as its theme “Repositioning the APBN: Strategies for Collaboration of Professional Bodies.”