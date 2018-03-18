THISDAY Appoints Adebiyi Editor, Sunday Newspaper

Adedoja now Editor, THISDAY Digital

Olawale Olaleye

Editor-in-Chief and Chairman, THISDAY Newspapers Limited, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, has approved the appointment of Bolaji Adebiyi as Editor, Sunday Newspaper. He replaces Tokunbo Adedoja, who is now Editor, THISDAY Digital.

Adebiyi joined the company on September 1, 2005 as Political Editor, Nation’s Capital and was promoted, two months later, to Deputy Editor of the daily edition of the newspaper. He served in this position until December, 2006 when he took a leave of absence to join the Umaru Yar’Adua Presidential Campaign Organisation as Special Assistant on Media.

Upon his election in 2007 as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Yar’Adua appointed Adebiyi as Special Assistant (Political). When Yar’Adua died in May 2010 he was retained by President Goodluck Jonathan, who reappointed him Special Assistant on Media in 2011, a position he held till May 29, 2015.

He returned to THISDAY on November 1, 2015 and was assigned the position of Deputy Editor of the daily newspaper with additional responsibility as member, Editorial Board.

Educated in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, Adebiyi has a Masters of Art degree in History (Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife), a Post Graduate Diploma (Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos) and an Advanced Diploma (The Thompson Foundation, Cardiff, UK as a British Chevening Scholar) in Journalism.

He comes to his new job with 27 years of practice experience in the Northern and Southern spheres of Nigeria’s journalism, having worked at various times with Newbreed Magazine, Lagos; Citizen Magazine, Kaduna; and The Punch, Lagos.