MR. FREELOADER! INTRIGUES AS NWANKWO KANU’S WIFE, AMARA, DISGRACES HIS BROTHER, OGBONNA, ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Conflict pervades the home of the Nigerian Super Eagles’ ex-playmaker, Nwankwo Kanu, as you read. Like blood-dimmed tide unleashed like a dam, palpable peace withdraws and his family drowns in a deluge of animosity and pent-up grief. Hardly anyone would forget the odium contained in a recent Instagram post by Amara, Kanu’s wife, about her brother-in-law, Ogbonna.

The latter allegedly incited the rage of his brother’s wife for being too nosey and parasitic on his brother. Ogbonna, had posted a photo of a ticket to the Leeds United game happening yesterday and indicated that he was present at the game but he didn’t foresee his sister-in-law’s response. She wrote: ‘’You are a coward and liar.

That’s my son’s ticket. He was supposed to follow his dad to the Leeds game today but no. You have never allowed Kanu to be in peace with his family. You tried that with me all these years thinking I will die and now you want to come near my children. You can’t. You won’t. Oloshi oloriburuku. Borrow pose. @ogbobekee1, don’t mess with my children’s things or their dad.” An obviously rattled Ogbonna deleted the post where Amara disgraced him in the comment section afterwards.