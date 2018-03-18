Enlighten People on Importance of Voter Cards, Tambuwal Urges Traditional, Religious Leaders

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, has called on traditional and religious leaders in the state to enlighten the people on the need to obtain their voter cards ahead of the 2019 polls.

Tambuwal made this known at an enlightenment workshop on voter registration organised by Zaman Lafiya Development Association in Sokoto at the weekend.

According to him, traditional and religious leaders are closer to the electorate and as such there is need for them to intensify efforts in creating awareness in various communities on the need for people to get their voter cards.

He said the call became necessary as one could only be allowed to vote or be voted for when he obtained the voter card.

Tambuwal stressed the need for people to come out in large numbers to obtain their registration cards.

The governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Abdullahi Maigwandu, noted that many women in the state were disenfranchised because they failed to obtain their cards.

