FG Disburses N11bn to YouWiN Awardees 

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The federal government has disbursed a total of N10, 995, 391, 260 billion to the beneficiaries of the third edition of the YouWiN! programme from 2015 to date.

The present administration disbursed N8, 396, 905,038 billion of the amount, a statement issued by the

Director (Information), Ministry of Finance, Mr. Salisu Salisu Na’inna Dambatta, has said.

According to the statement, the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, made the disclosure while releasing the last payment of N125, 640, 000 for disbursement to the final 61 beneficiaries of the third edition of the programme.

“By January 2018, the total amount disbursed to beneficiaries of the third edition of the YouWiN! programme will be N11,121,031,260 billion, of which the current administration has disbursed N8,522,545,038 billion,” she announced.

The amount was disbursed to 1, 500 beneficiaries who have started or expanded their business across a variety of sectors, including Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Manufacturing, Services and Agricultural Production and Processing.

Other areas covered under the third edition were Fashion and Entertainment, while various technical support were extended to over 18, 000 beneficiaries in the areas of access to markets and finance as well as capacity building in business management, accounting and operations.

Adeosun had on assumption of office reviewed and restructured the YouWiN! Programme to YouWiN! Connect.

YouWiN! Connect is currently providing online capacity building to more than 61, 000 beneficiaries across the country. The next stage of the YouWiN! Connect Programme will involve sector specific in-class training to successful beneficiaries and the development of franchise infrastructure.