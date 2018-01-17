APC: Fayose Bent on Embarrassing Fayemi

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Following the 10-year ban placed on ex-Governor Kayode Fayemi from

holding political office in Nigeria due to indictment in alleged

corruption when he was a governor of Ekiti State, the All

Progressives Congress (APC) has described White Paper as an attempt

to embarrass the Minister of Mines and Steel Development.

The APC insisted that the probe panel report on former Fayemi’s

administration, was a desperate bid by Fayose to smear his image and put him to ridicule.

Fayose had set up a judicial commission of enquiry to probe Fayemi’s

administration notably to unravel how Fayemi allegedly embezzled N852m

SUBEB cash loan obtained from Access Bank.

The panel turned in its verdict holding Fayemi culpable and,

subsequently, Fayose raised a panel to come up with a White Paper,

which yesterday banned Fayemi and his Commissioner of Finance, Dapo

Kolawole, from holding public offices for 10 years.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti by its state Publicity Secretary, the party said the Access Bank had appeared before the panel to exonerate

Fayemi, explaining that the minister never stole that but that it (the

bank) took back the loan to its vault when the state government failed

to firm up agreement on loan repayment.

Olatunbosun maintained that the verdict would not stand in the face

of illegality that went into the exercise.

Olatunbosun described Fayose as “a man who cannot survive in a society

where the law works”, regretting that even lawyers in his government

failed to teach him some basic tenets of how law works in placing ban

on Nigerian citizens to hold public office.

“His so-called White Paper is not only laughable but also a disgrace

to all Ekiti people home and abroad with the way that Fayose has taken

ignorance, vendetta and debauchery to a ridiculous level because we

knew all along that this is what Fayose wanted to do.

“We had expected his attorney-general, if he knows his onions, to have

advised him that only a competent court of law can bar Nigerians from

holding public office under the Nigerian Constitution.

“A situation where Fayose assembled PDP members and pliable civil

servants as a panel with a strict directive to indict Fayemi at all

costs and thereafter issue a White Paper banning him from holding

public office cannot hold water in a society where the law works.

“With the way he is conducting himself desperately to stop Fayemi from

holding public office, we are convinced that Fayose is seriously going

through a political haemorrhage and therefore his resorting to

political desperation and unconstitutional means to nail our leader

and a serving Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by any means

possible.

“Neither Fayose nor Ekiti State Government has the power to bar or

prevent Fayemi or any other citizen from holding public office but

a competent court of law. Such wishful thinking cannot stand judicial

scrutiny and we advise Fayose and his pitiable undertakers to read the

Supreme Court judgment and Atiku Abubakar in similar matter.”

APC spokesman said by his “so-called White Paper that cannot

over-rule the Supreme Court judgment as a precedent, Fayose has

demonstrated recklessness, lawlessness and display of executive

rascality arising from his ignorance of the law, constitution and

total disregard for the rule of law.”

Olatunbosun added: “We also plead with Nigerians to bear with Ekiti

people in this moment of our governor’s lawlessness that has negative

implication for the integrity of Ekiti people in choosing their

leader.

“We also wish to remind Fayose that his immunity will expire in October and must be prepared to resume trials on his many criminal cases, including those pending in various courts.”