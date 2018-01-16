Unity Bank Targets Youth Market

Nume Ekeghe

As part of its drive on retail banking, particularly targeting the youth market, Unity Bank Plc plans to launch a product specifically designed for the younger generation in the 18-35 years age bracket.

To this end, the bank has announced Adekunle Gold, a multiple award-winning singer, song writer, and creative designer as its Youth Brand Ambassador.

A statement from the bank’s Head of Retail Banking & SME, Mr. Funwa Akinmade explained that “the choice of Adekunle Gold is a strategic partnership aimed at defining and reinforcing the Bank’s brand in the youth space through value creation, product innovation and creative marketing initiatives targeted at impacting the unique lifestyle of youths and encouraging the right behavior.”

It stated that the artist, epitomises the composite-lifestyle-offering of the product which is designed to promote financial inclusion, encourage inspirational thinking, reward creativity and empower customers in the demography of high school students, undergraduates, NYSC members, young professionals, entrepreneurs and ‘positively disruptive innovators’.

Akinmade further noted that the partnership signposts the bank’s determination to productively engage this significant segment whilst reinforcing the bank’s vision of being a retail bank of choice through the promotion of creativity, encouragement of hard work and motivation of youths with the provision of tailor-made Banking solutions.

Reacting to his engagement as Brand Ambassador, Adekunle Gold said: “I am excited about this partnership because it is a platform to reach teeming youth audience, who are also largely a core of my fan base by bringing them to the frontline of financial service offerings from Unity Bank Plc, an institution that seeks to support their aspirations.’’