New Boko Haram Video Raises Concern over Success on Insurgency

Paul Obi in Abuja

A new video released yesterday by the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, has raised concerns over the purported success over Boko Haram terrorists, the war on terror and insurgency.

In the video, Shekau boasted about him being alive and his readiness to continue with the insurgency and attacks.

“I am not wounded, I am ready to fight and will continue to fight,” Shekau maintained.

In the video, 14 of the kidnapped Chibok girls were shown where three were carrying babies.

One of the Chibok girls stated in the video that “we are the Chibok girls, by the grace of Allah, we will not return to you.”

Speaking about the relationship with the Boko Haram leader, Shekau, one of the women in veil said: “We live in comfort. He provides us with everything, we lack nothing,” she said.

Efforts by THISDAY to speak with the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Sani Usman, were not fruitful, as he was not available for comments, neither did he respond to calls and text messages sent across to him.

The new video came at a time the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is seeking about $1 billion to fight the insurgents.

The request sparked controversy and debates across the country recently, with many demanding answers for such request following the declaration by the administration and federal government that Boko Haram had been ‘technically defeated.’