Kidnapped Taraba Lawmaker, Ibi, Found Dead

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

A kidnapped member of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon Hosea Ibi, has been found dead.

The lawmaker, who represented Takum I Constituency in the Assembly was killed by his abductors after an undisclosed amount was paid as ransom for his release.

Ibi, who was kidnapped on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at his home in Takum, was found dead in the bush around Kwari Village, along Kashimbila Road.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. David Misal, confirmed the development to THISDAY in a telephone interview.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Hon Saleh Sa’ad, also confirmed the death of the lawmaker in a telephone interview with newsmen.

Speaking on the development, a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Mark Useni, expressed shock at the development, saying the entire people of Takum and the entire state have been thrown into mourning.

Useni, who represents Takum II Constituency in the Assembly, told THISDAY that the people of Takum and his colleagues in the House were looking forward to his release only to be shocked by the news of his death.

The remains of Ibi, who was elected to the House in 2015, have been deposited at the Takum General Hospital.