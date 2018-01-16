Five Feared Killed as Two Islamic Sects Clash in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

No fewer than five people were feared dead and scores of others injured in a conflict between two Islamic sects in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State last weekend.

The injured were said to have been treated for gunshot injuries in private hospitals in Sarkin-Pawa headquarters of the local government area and at government hospital in Gwada town some kilometres to Guni town where the crisis broke out.

THISDAY was told that a large number of suspects were arrested by the police in Sarkin-Pawa which also transferred them to the Criminal Investigation Department in the Police Headquarters.

During the fracas between the Darikah and Izala Islamic sects over the timing for the observance of the Jumat prayer and decision of the Izala to have a separate prayer ground in the community dangerous weapons including sophisticated rifles and Dane guns were used which was reported to have caused the heavy casualties

It was learnt that one of the sect was against the decision of the other one saying the congregational prayer at 12.30p.m. and tried to stop the members of the other sect from saying the prayer that time.

A disagreement ensued between the members leading to the free-for- all and use of dangerous weapons.

Other worshipers and villagers scampered for safety with some escaping to Minna and Sarkin-Pawa.

The member of the House of Assembly from the area Mr Paul John Bahago and the Commissioner nominee from the area Alhaji Danjuma Salau, were in the area to commiserate with the injured.

Bahago described the incident as “sad and unfortunate,” and urged the people to learn to live in peace with one another.

All efforts to get confirmation from the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Abubakar, was abortive as he refused to pick his cell phones when he called several times.

He also refused to reply the text message sent to his phone.