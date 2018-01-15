NAPTIP Records 100 Cases of Child Abuse,Trafficking in Sokoto

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other Related Matters (NAPTiP), Sokoto Zonal Office has said that it recorded 100 cases of child abuse and human trafficking in 2017.

Speaking to journalists in Sokoto Monday, the Zonal Commander of the Agency, Mr. Tahir Hassan, said the Agency had already filed the cases in court to prosecute the offenders.

Hassan explained that the cases included trafficking, child labour and abuse, child prostitution and illegal migration as well as procurement of minors.

According to him, the agency was able to secure 10 convictions in the period under review, adding that scores of victims were also rescued, sheltered and rehabilitated with their families.

“We went as far as Lagos, Edo and Rivers States to reunite victims with their families,” he said.

Details later…