NAPTIP Records 100 Cases of Child Abuse,Trafficking in Sokoto

1
113

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other Related Matters (NAPTiP), Sokoto Zonal Office has said that it recorded 100 cases of child abuse and human trafficking in 2017.

Speaking to journalists in Sokoto Monday, the Zonal Commander of the Agency, Mr. Tahir Hassan, said the Agency had already filed the cases in court to prosecute the offenders.

Hassan explained that the cases included trafficking, child labour and abuse, child prostitution and illegal migration as well as procurement of minors.

According to him, the agency was able to secure 10 convictions in the period under review, adding that scores of victims were also rescued, sheltered and rehabilitated with their families.

“We went as far as Lagos, Edo and Rivers States to reunite victims with their families,” he said.

Details later…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Ukwueze Jehodad

    TO ANY INTERESTED RETAILER OR WHOLESALER WHO WANT DIFFERENT BRAND OF
    RICE AND SIZES (50Kg & 25Kg) IN BULK SHOULD CONTACT THE SALE MANAGER
    WITH (+2348162276334) FOR MORE DETAILS. PRICES OF RICE IS #11,500 per
    BAG AND WE DELIVER TO ANY PART OF THE COUNTRY UPON THE CUSTOMER (S)
    ORDER,*PRODUCT: RICE
    WEIGHT: (50Kg & 25Kg) *GRADE:42.5R.
    *ORIGIN: *PRICE PER BAG:#11,500 NAIRA ONLY. *TRAILER LOAD. QTY: 600 or 900 BAGS. *Total Cost:
    50Kg OF RICE IN LOWER RATE #11,500 OF ANY BRAND CALL US
    ON +2348162276334 FOR MORE INFO
    CHECK OUT NEW PRICE BELOW
    Royal umbrella=#11,500
    Mama Gold=#11,500
    Royal stallion=#11,500
    Special rice=#11,500
    Mama Africa=#11,500
    Royal crown=#11,500
    Caprice =#11,500
    TOMATOES RICE:#11,500
    RICE LAND:#11,500 AND MANY MORE
    WE DELIVER TO ANY STATE @ NIGERIA…According to him, the agency was able to secure 10 convictions in the
    period under review, adding that scores of victims were also rescued,
    sheltered and rehabilitated with their families