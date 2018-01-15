Lalong Apologises for Comments on Benue Killings, Ortom Thanks Nigerians

By Iyobosa Uwugiaren, Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and Chinedu Eze in Lagos

Apparently overwhelmed by the outrage over his comments on the recent killings in Benue State by suspected armed herdsmen, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has tendered an apology to the Nigerian people and his colleagues, saying his remarks were misconstrued.

Speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari last week, Lalong had faulted the decision by his colleague in Benue State, Samuel Ortom, to implement the Anti-open Grazing Law without alternatives, saying he had advised Ortom against the enforcement of the law.

Lalong had said that it was not only the Fulani people who were involved in cattle rearing and further boasted that there was relative peace in his state because his administration was able to bring the herders and farmers together.

His comment, which was seen by several Nigerians, including Ortom, as insensitive and untimely, had generated rash and harsh criticisms.

Over 80 people had lost their lives to herdsmen attacks in Benue since the beginning of the year while another 56 persons were killed in neighbouring Taraba State which also enacted a similar law last year.

However, speaking with journalists in Abuja yesterday, Lalong said he was sorry for his remarks.

“I humbly apologise for my comment, and I say I am very sorry. I have seen that my comments have in the last few days generated a lot of responses on the social media. I apologise for that,” Lalong said.

“The responses to my comments are not necessary now; it does not matter now. I have great respect for the governor and the people of Benue State and I am for the unity of this country. I don’t want anybody to think we are fighting the Benue people; we are all brothers and sisters.

“As a matter of fact, Benue and Nasarawa states were created out of the old Benue Plateau State. May the Almighty God grant the souls of the departed eternal peace and rest,” he added.

The Plateau governor also used the opportunity to call on Nigerians, especially the media to help find lasting solutions to the crisis.

“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to the people –those who are for or against, that at this time in our country, when lives are involved, there is urgent need for all of us to join hands to ensure we stop the crisis and restore peace, not only in Benue State but the entire Nigeria,” he said.

Lalong, in a statement by a former Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr. Yakubu Datit, also condemned the killings in Benue State and conveyed his sympathy to government and people of the state.

Datti said contrary to the reports making the rounds in the media, Lalong felt that the tragedy called for the highest level of sympathy across board, irrespective of geographical, economic, social or religious divide.

He said the incident was familiar to the governor because Plateau State has had its own of similar killings, an offshoot of the clashes between farmers and herders over the struggle for land.

“There is no doubt that the action was as result of a premeditated attack meted out with the most callous viciousness and inhuman ruthlessness, which is highly condemnable and we pray that God should grant the affected families the strength to bear the loss,” Lalong was quoted to have said.

According to Datti, in this trying moments, emotions naturally ran high and that was where the reaction that greeted the intervention by the Plateau State governor on the issue deserves some understanding.

“The Plateau State governor had returned from vacation and when he heard about what happened in Benue, a state near Plateau, he quickly decided to visit the president and felicitated with him and briefed him on the measures he had taken so far to ensure that what happened in Benue finds no space in his state.

“This, most would agree, was an intelligent move and one that showed acuity in the prevention of conflict,” Dati said.

The former commissioner explained that in the course of doing that, however, Lalong was met by some reporters at the State House who asked him various questions and in the course of responding, he made references to his communication with his colleague, Ortom.

“But his statement that he advised the governor of Benue State on the process for surmounting the similar security challenges they experience as neighbours, has been taken out of context and blown out of proportion by those who have chosen to see nothing good in the amiable governor and always tend to seek political advantage in all situations.

“What the governor had simply tried to explain was the different peculiarities in the complexities that define the security situation in Plateau and those of other states,” Dati explained.

He said Lalong chose to find a solution to farmers and herders clashes in a different way from the Anti-open Gazing Law, “even when he was being pressured to go the way of Benue and Ekiti States in passing the law, he counseled that as much as the challenges are real, it would be better to put in place the structures that would support such legislation before taking such measures”.

According to Dati, “The threat and attacks suffered by Benue people were some of the consequences that Plateau governor had envisaged and had reasoned that since this could be avoided, it would be better to take the painstaking but less acrimonious route towards achieving the goal as it is human lives that are involved.”

But even as Lalong was forced to swallow his insensitive remarks, Ortom yesterday expressed his appreciation to the people of the state for the solidarity they demonstrated before, during and after the burial of 73 victims of the herdsmen invasion and attacks in his state.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Ortom commended the people for conducting themselves in an orderly manner, despite the emotional atmosphere during the funeral service at the IBB Square, Makurdi, and at the graveside.

“The governor appreciates the Bishops of the Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria and other clergymen who coordinated the service, and the security agencies for ensuring that the event was hitch-free,” the statement said.

“He equally thanks the civil society groups, traditional rulers and the media, both conventional and social, for providing wide coverage of the killings and burial of the victims for the global community.

“Ortom especially commends the volunteers who offered selfless services in various ways to ensure that the survivors of the attacks were quickly taken for medical attention and the victims were given a befitting burial.”

The statement also quoted the governor as acknowledging the co-operation of all public and private sector organisations, as well as traders in different markets of the state who willingly closed their shops in honour of the victims of the attacks.

“The governor also thanks the friends of Benue in other parts of the country and abroad who either attended the funeral service or sent condolence messages,” the statement added.

The governor further added that the honour Benue people gave the victims would remain green in the annals of the state, assuring the people that his administration would do everything within the ambit of the law to guarantee the safety of lives and expressed optimism that perpetrators of the mindless attacks would be brought to justice.

IBB: Stop the Bloodshed

Lalong and Ortom’s statements on the Benue crisis came just as former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd.) yesterday urged Nigerians and governments at all levels to serve as national vanguards in resolving some recent disturbing incidents affecting national security.

Babangida made the call in a statement he issued from Minna, Niger State, also noting that the media should serve as national vanguards in tackling the present security challenges facing the country.

In the statement commemorating the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Babangida said it was customary to observe the Armed Forces Day on the 15th January every year to remember officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces who laid down their lives for the unity of our country.

He called on Nigerians to demonstrate appreciation of the courage of the gallant fallen heroes by appreciating their contribution and providing support for the welfare and upkeep of the families they left behind, especially their widows and children.

He said it was necessary at this period when the nation was faced with the myriad challenges of terrorism, communal clashes, kidnappings, cultism and gangsterism, among other criminalities.

“We should co-operate and support our security forces with the relevant information and intelligence to help in tackling the problems.

“As people, we should inculcate our cultural values that promote good conduct, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

“We should eschew hate speeches, discrimination and other vices that trigger senseless violence and bloodshed.

“We have witnessed so much bloodshed through communal clashes and conflicts that need urgent actions to stop them now.

“As we enter the electioneering period, I urge our political office holders, as well as politicians from all political parties to be conscious of their campaign slogans.

“For the members of the armed forces and security agencies, I urge them to remain apolitical, neutral and focused on the ethics of discipline which is the hallmark of their profession.

“In conclusion, I wish to once again express my condolence to the families of members of the Armed Forces who lost their lives in their effort to keep Nigeria secured in various military operations,” he said.

Miyetti Allah Seeks Compensation

Meanwhile, despite the absence of demands for compensation by various states affected by the marauding herdsmen in the country, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) yesterday appealed to the federal government to pay compensation to the herdsmen affected by all forms of crises in the country.

The national secretary of the group, Baba Ngelzarma, stated this while briefing newsmen in Abuja.

He said the decision was the position of members reached at the end of its national council meeting, claiming that no fewer than 1,000 of its members, including women and children, had been killed while 2 million cattle had rustled between June 2017 and January 2018 during crises in various states.

MACBAN therefore called for the setting up of a federal judicial commission of inquiry to look into the killings to unravel the truth and offenders.

According to the group, “We call on the government to pay compensation to victims of all crises to reduce their level of suffering. If the government accepts that, it is left for them to establish a committee that will go and access the level of damage.

“We have a document of members that were affected by the pastoralists in the North-east but what we discovered is that none of them were captured in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) programme because they are not sedentary. Let the government compensate. That will help calm the situation very well.”

Ngelzarma, who claimed the association had over 20 million registered members and no fewer than 50 million cattle, added that they were the most neglected farmers in the country, and appealed to the federal government to set up a Federal Ministry of Livestock Development to attend to the multi-dimensional needs of the industry.

He further said that the association welcomed the current resolve by the federal government to address the lingering crises, saying that dialogue was the solution to tackling the menace.

The group added: “We submit ourselves for any positive participation to restore a mutual and harmonious relationship in the country. We dissociate ourselves from any other group or individual that is out to foment trouble in the country.

“We demand for immediate disarmament of all illegally armed militias across the country in the interest of peace, security and stability.”

Ngelzarma was accompanied to the briefing by his national president, Alhaji Muhammadu Kirowa, and other members of the association from different states.

PDP Challenges Buhari

Also weighing in on the issue yesterday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) called on the president to show empathy to the plight of Nigerians by paying a visit on the people of Benue State to condole with the victims of the horrific killing of defenseless Nigerians by the marauders.

The PDP also challenged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to ask its governors to conduct elections in local government councils in their states to see if it will not be trounced.

In a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said that it was very sad to note that in its insensitivity, the federal government did not consider it important to send a delegation to the burial of those massacred in Benue.

The party stated that the president’s indifference was emboldening the bandits to continue in their heinous acts.

Despite the visit by the Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abudulrahman Dambazau (rtd.) in the immediate aftermath of the Benue attacks to the state, the PDP said there had been no presidential visit of any sort to commiserate with the people of Benue and other states where Nigerians are being slaughtered by bandits under the APC regime.

“The PDP is worried that while innocent Nigerians were still being slaughtered and families crying out for help, the president was busy receiving APC governors on an orchestrated, self-serving visit to Aso Rock to endorse his personal ambition for a second tenure; at a time when a soothing word and practical action from his presidency would have helped to ease the pains and reassured the people.

“While we painfully note the failure of the Buhari-led government to provide adequate security in the endangered areas, despite early warning signs, his failure to visit Benue speaks volumes.

“Indeed, such a disposition is believed to be emboldening the marauders to continue their killing spree, divide and further plunge the nation into turmoil like the attacks in Kaduna, Taraba, Adamawa and other states,” the main opposition party stated.

PDP said it was imperative for Nigerians to note that no government in the history of this nation has projected a divisive body language like the APC-controlled federal government and the citizens were painfully bearing the brunt.

“We therefore urged the presidency to be more responsive to issues that concern the unity of our dear nation and the security of our people.

“Perhaps the president may need to study and emulate the measures used by the PDP to unite our nation for 16 years,” it said.

The party also challenged the APC to test its popularity among Nigerians by conducting free, fair and credible local council elections in states under its control.

The PDP spokesman claimed that the APC was mortally afraid of going into any election, particularly at the grassroots, as “Nigerians across board were bitter with them for their deceit and the wreckage of our once robust economy”.

He said APC was petrified because Nigerians had renewed their interest in the PDP as the only genuine people-oriented party.

According to Ologbodiyan, “Nigerians are also at pains over the poor welfare direction of the ruling party which has resulted in the penetrating hardship now being suffered under the APC-controlled federal government misrule.

“This new thinking among Nigerians has been clearly demonstrated with PDP’s sweeping victory in the Osun senatorial bye-election as well as the recent local council polls in Ekiti and Delta States.

“Today, the APC knows it cannot go back to the same electorate it scammed in 2015 with lies and empty promises; promises of bogus jobs, monthly stipends, free meals, free houses, reduction of fuel price, bringing the dollar to the same value with the naira, and other phantom promises.

“The APC knows it cannot face the more than eight million Nigerians it has rendered jobless with its reckless policies. They know that judgment awaits them from thousands of workers who were unjustly sacked in the states where APC governors rule, particularly Kogi and Kaduna.

“The APC cannot also return to the states where countless helpless family breadwinners painfully paid the supreme price due to untold hardship under their misrule.

“The party also knows it cannot return to the families of those slaughtered in Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Borno, and other parts of the country by marauders encouraged and emboldened by the indifference of the federal government and the unguarded comments from unpatriotic presidential aides.

“That is why instead of facing the people, APC governors, who are now scared stiff of the looming disgrace awaiting them, are busy running to Abuja for help, forgetting that the Muhammadu Buhari-led presidency will face a crushing defeat in 2019.

“The PDP, as the only true democratic and people-oriented party, with the interest of the people at heart, will continue to stand with Nigerians in these trying times as we march to salvage our nation from the clutches of this anti-people, insensitive and inept APC government.”

But even as the PDP upbraided the administration, the presidency confirmed last night that the president would today meet with the leaders of Benue State over the clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

Presidential spokesman, Mr. Garba Shehu, who confirmed the meeting, however, said he did not have sufficient information on the details of the meeting.

He said the president will welcome any initiative by any group that would provide lasting solutions to be country’s security problems.