JANUARY 15th PRICE LIST FOR MUTUAL FUNDS, REITS and ETFS

Meristem Securities Restates Commitment to Stock Market Deepening

Meristem Securities Limited (MSL) last Friday restated its commitment to contribute to the deepening of the nation’s capital market through innovative products and services.

The Deputy Group Managing Director of MSL, Mr. Sulaiman Adedokun restated the commitment during the presentation of prizes to winners of the Season 2 of the ‘MeriGame Championship’ in Lagos.

MSL last year introduced MeriGame, a platform meant to stimulate investors’ interest in the stock trading in particular and the capital market in general.

The platform has championship game tagged ‘MeriGame Championship.’ The championship rewards the top three winners financially at the end of each season. The winners of this game are the top three traders with the highest returns on the platform.

Three winners emerged in Season 2. They are: Olaleye Olamide, a business man (first prize); Victor Ephraim, a human capital consultant(second prize) and Moses Ogundiya an Ibandan-based lecturer.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony in Lagos, Adedokun said the objective for us actually is to stimulate trading activities, impact knowledge and impact the society and break all the barriers.

“I wish you all the best and I believe you will able to connect to others. It is not good to hide knowledge, it is not good to hide achievement. You have achieved this and we believe you will spread the good news. With MeriGame, it is like breaking the barriers, it is like opening the entire world, making the impossible, possible,” he said.

The DGMD, who is also the Managing Director of Meristem Wealth Limited, explained Merigamewww.game.meritrade.com enables users get to practice how to buy stocks under real market conditions without burning a finger or finance

“Stock trading by oneself is generally perceived to be scary and doubt-ridden. MeriGame is here to demystify the process while setting users up to trade real-time confidently. Users get funded with virtual funds to simulate financial capacity in real life trading as well as regular tips and recommendations to guide them in making choices on stock trading,” he said.

Sharing his experience, Olamide said: “I have been trading stocks for a while now it is not my first time but I found the MeriGame platform very interesting. The things I would not do with my money, I can do on the platform and see the results. I have learnt a lot through the platform. It is a wonderful Apps, it is the best out there right now.”