ICRC, Elumelu Collaborate to Empower 200 Entrepreneurs in N’east, Niger Delta

By Michael Olugbode

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to empower 200 entrepreneurs from Nigeria’s North-east and Niger Delta regions.

According to a statement by Aleksandra Mosimann, the Communications Coordinator at ICRC, the partnership is aimed at holistically addressing, through innovative interventions, the economic plight of communities affected by armed conflict or violence.

The statement quoted ICRC Deputy Director for Africa Patrick Youssef to have said: “We have been looking for a reliable partner in Africa, where over 40% of our work is to help us develop a sustainable programme that would help people affected by conflict or violence create income-generating activities.

“After analysis and discussion with affected communities, we decided to support start-ups with innovative ideas in the area of agriculture, healthcare, micro-finance, construction, commerce and fashion, generated by men and women of all walks of life, with or without prior education.”

The TEF Founder, Elumelu, was quoted to have said: “This initiative is complementary to the existing $100 million TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, a tried and tested approach to creating sustainable impact that has seeded, mentored and trained 3,000 African entrepreneurs, generated revenue and created jobs across all 54 African countries. Out of this number, 1,593 entrepreneurs – over 50% – are Nigerian citizens.”

Details later…