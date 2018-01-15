Five Killed as Two Islamic Sects Clash in Niger

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

No fewer than five people were feared killed and scores of others injured in a conflict between two Islamic sects in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State last weekend

The injured were said to have been treated for gunshot injuries in private hospitals in Sarkin-pawa headquarters of the local government area and at a government hospital in Gwada town some kilometres to Guni town where the crisis broke out.

THISDAY gathered that a large number of suspects were arrested by the police in Sarkin-pawa and taken to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Police Headquarters.

During the fracas between the Darikah and Izala Islamic sects over the timing for the observance of the Jumat prayers and decision of the Izala to have a separate prayer ground in the community, dangerous weapons including sophisticated rifles and Dane guns were used which was reported to have caused the heavy casualty.

It was learnt that one of the sects was against the decision of the other one saying the congregational prayer at 12.30 pm and tried to stop the members of the other sect from saying the prayer that time.

Details later…