Buhari in Crucial Meeting with Benue Leaders

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with leaders of thought from Benue State led by the state Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, in the council chamber of the Presidential Villa.

The meeting, which started at 12.30 pm, was called by the president to deliberate on the aftermath of the recent and mindless killings of 73 persons in Guma and Logo Local Government areas of the state.

Present in the meeting besides Ortom were: former Senate President David Mark, former governor of the Benue State George Akume, Deputy Governor Benson Abounu and the senator representing Benue North-east Barnabas Gemade.

Others are former military governor of Plateau and Katsina States, General Lawrence Onoja (rtd.), Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Terkimbir Kyambe, former Senator Joseph Waku and Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, among others.