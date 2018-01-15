Bakare Clarifies Presidential Ambition

By Shola Oyeyipo

Former vice presidential running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2011 elections, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has vowed to lead Nigeria to her destiny when the vision of God for his national leadership eventually comes to fruition.

While giving a state of the nation address yesterday at his Latter Rain Assembly Church, at Ogba, Lagos, Bakare, who said his January 1 declaration, in which he was quoted to have said God told him not to end his political ambition, was not a presidential declaration but however, expressed the optimism that he has a divine role to lead Nigeria out of the woods.

Clarifying the prophecy about his 2018 prophecies, part of which purported his presidential ambition and, noting that some of the issues raised in it are already being fulfilled, Bakare said: “On the first day of the year, I shared 12 prophecies regarding the nature of 2018 as I had received from God. For instance, the 10th prophecy indicated that there will be an upsurge in the prices of mineral resources as well as gas in 2018, barely had these statements been made when the price of oil topped $68 for the first since 2015.

However, the 12th prophecy (regarding the sustenance of his political ambition), he said: “The twelfth prophecy has become the theme of myriad speculative interpretations and enquiries,” but to him, “While it has brought excitements to some, it has brought anxiety to others.”

According to Bakare, “I have been inundated with messages from politicians and journalists as well as friends and well wishers seeking clarifications or offering advice based on their understanding of those clarifications

“While saying the spirit of God said to me: ‘politics is not over for you – there is still one thing left for you to do. Run for president. I will work it out myself and make it happen in due course.

Though the renowned lawyer and pastor-cum politician said after he put the matter before God, “The declaration was not a presidential campaign announcement; it was an invitation to prayers sent out to fellow labourers imitated in our corporate destiny as nation builders.”

He explained that though “to the uninitiated, the declaration was news, but my prayer partners in destiny to whom indeed the request for prayers was extended my journey and trajectory in the call to nation building is well known. It began in April 10, 1967 when, as 13 years old I saw myself in a vision discussing the future of the country with two Nigerian leaders, General Yakubu Godwin and late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

He told the people that the vision changed his life and sustained him such that as a teenager, it propelled him into student union politics at the University of Lagos, but stressed that in his declaration, no part of it indicated that he is running for any election.

“Nowhere did I mention running for elections. It is however not surprising that politicians as well as the politically-minded have interpreted it as such.

“I’m indeed running but not for elections; it is a race of destiny and the destination is certain. The certainty of the destination is reminisence of the statement Jesus Christ made before Pilate.

Drawing inference from the interaction between Jesus Christ and Pilate as recorded in John 18: 37 of the Bible, Bakare however said: “He will not shy away from an elective leadership position.

“To everyone asking what the 12 prophecy actually means, my unequivocal response remains that if God leads me to lead my country by election into political office, I state boldly that I will accept it with all my heart.”

He explained that in 2011, when he was the running mate to President Buhari, God had told him: “You are walking on a path that I have mapped out for you. The important thing to note is that it is my destiny to shepherd this country into her prophetic destiny, and the time is at hand.”

Bakare remained speculative about the process he would attain the leadership position by insisting: “The method by which God intend to do it is up to Him. I am neither flagging off an election campaign nor building political alliances.”